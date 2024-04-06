According to Guinness World Records, the new world’s oldest man is 111-year-old Scouser John Alfred Tinniswood, and he is a Liverpool fan!

With over 111 years and 223 days on the clock, Southport resident Tinniswood has taken the mantle of world’s oldest man after the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela.

Tinniswood was born in 1912, just 20 years after Liverpool were founded by John Houlding, and is still living on Merseyside at a care home in Southport.

Barring their first two league titles, he has seen every major trophy Liverpool have ever won. In total, that’s 45 cups Liverpool have lifted in his lifetime, including all eight FA Cup successes.

Liverpool-born John Tinniswood is officially the world’s oldest man at 111 years and 223 days according to @GWR The previous title holder died in Venezuela on Tuesday aged 114.John who lives at The Hollies rest home in #Southport attributes his longevity to his Friday chippy tea! pic.twitter.com/ctyibf99D2 — BBC Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) April 5, 2024

When Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912, Liverpool had just finished 17th in the first division, were managed by Tom Watson and had the legendary Elisha Scott in goal.

They were, though, without a major honour for six years. Tinniswood would have to wait until 1922 to see his first piece of silverware.

Liverpool really took off when Bill Shankly arrived in 1959. Incredibly, the Liverpudlian was already 46 years old when Shankly came in and was actually born before the Scot!

When asked about the secret to his good health, Tinniswood, who still eats fish and chips every Friday, claimed it is “pure luck.”

He said: “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it. I eat what they give me and so does everybody else. I don’t have a special diet.

“If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually.”

The 111-year-old has seen an amazing amount of change not only in football, but in the world too.

“The world, in its way, is always changing. It’s a sort of ongoing experience,” he commented.

“It’s getting a little better but not all that much yet. It’s going the right way.”

It would be absolutely fascinating to hear Tinniswood recall the various Liverpool teams he has watched over the years and describe how the club has evolved through the decades.