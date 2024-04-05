Alexis Mac Allister had jaws dropping with his stunning effort against Sheffield United, a goal that has to be watched with every available angle – it gets better every time!

Liverpool’s No. 10 willed his side to victory on Thursday evening with a man of the match performance, one embellished by a spectacular finish on the outside of his boot.

An instinctive hit as the ball fell his way just outside the penalty area and few knew how to react – you had Ibrahima Konate with his hands on his hand and Virgil van Dijk looking to the sky.

It was Gerrard-esque from Mac Allister, and it is as fine of a finish as you will see, even if Klopp did joke that it was a miss hit!

It is one of those hits that gets better every time you watch it, and all the angles are exquisite – take a look for yourself:

And once you’ve watched the strike a number of times, be sure to see how the Argentine’s team-mates react, some of them don’t know what to do with themselves.

Take Darwin Nunez for example:

Darwin Nuñez was made for Liverpool. Truly plays his guts out and takes none of this. None. Of. This. For granted. pic.twitter.com/wKLr8AHKfL — Alec (@AlecLFC1) April 4, 2024

In his last six appearances, Mac Allister has contributed four goals and three assists, that’s more than next best Mo Salah and Nunez over the same period, they both have six goal contributions.

The 25-year-old is thriving in a more advanced midfield role, which he was able to move into in the second half against Sheffield United, and is a key cog in this Reds machine pushing for the title.

Whoever put that £35 million release clause in Mac Allister’s Brighton contract must be kicking themselves!