Though not one of the 10 teenagers to play for Liverpool’s first team this season, 16-year-old Kornel Misciur has been a regular presence on matchdays of late.

It has been a big season for Liverpool’s youth ranks, with eight academy players making their debut and 10 teenagers featuring in total.

With Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley establishing themselves as regular starters, the likes of Jayden Danns, James McConnell and Bobby Clark have also made the squad consistently.

Another player who has travelled with the first team throughout the last month, but is yet to make the matchday squad, is Misciur.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper, who signed from Hull in March 2023, first trained with the senior side in September – which became a more common occurrence on the turn of the year.

Third goalkeeper

He then joined Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian as third goalkeeper for the 1-1 draw with Man City on March 10, warming up alongside the pair before kickoff.

That has been the case for almost every game since, though as he is ineligible for the Europa League that spot was filled by Fabian Mrozek for the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague.

It is a role that has also been held by Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga in recent seasons, serving as a valuable opportunity to gain experience of senior matchdays.

Misciur has continued to play his football with the U18s, and was in goal for the 9-1 loss to Man United U18s at Kirkby the day before joining the first team for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Still with the U18s

So far this season, the youngster has made 22 appearances for the U18s, cementing himself as first choice despite not turning 17 until the end of this month.

Born in Scarborough to Polish parents, Misciur joined the Bridlington Soccer School from the age of five and, after being spotted playing for Burlington Jackdaws, signed for Hull in 2016.

He was brought in by Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, and while a first-team debut is likely a way off yet, he is clearly being earmarked for a bright future.

These overnight trips and matchdays spent with Jurgen Klopp‘s side will no doubt boost his chances of progressing further.