LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC Under-21s  

3 goals in 5 minutes! Kaide Gordon leads Liverpool U21s into quarter-finals

Liverpool U21s fought back from 2-0 down to book a place in the Premier League 2 quarter-finals, with two-goal Kaide Gordon their inspiration in attack.

Liverpool U21s 3-2 Crystal Palace U21s

PL2 Round of 16, AXA Training Centre
May 5, 2024

Goals: Gordon 57′ 59′, Nyoni 61′; Mathurin pen 36′, Watson 44′

After the end of the normal campaign, the U21s league splits into a 16-team playoff format to determine the eventual champions.

Liverpool, who finished eighth, were pitted against ninth-placed Crystal Palace, who visited the AXA Training Centre for their last-16 tie on Sunday.

It looked to be a difficult afternoon for the young Reds, without both Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns through injury and Stefan Bajcetic on first-team duty.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 5, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek during the English Football League Trophy Round of 32 match between Bradford City AFC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Valley Parade. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Propaganda)

That was compounded by Palace taking a two-goal lead before half-time, with Roshaun Mathurin converting their second penalty after Fabian Mrozek stopped an earlier effort and Noah Watson then making it 2-0.

But an inspired showing in the second half, which included a brace from Gordon, turned the clash on its head and set Liverpool on for victory.

Gordon, wearing the No. 7 shirt, reduced the deficit by bundling home after excellent work from Melkamu Frauendorf at right-back and Tommy Pilling in midfield.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - Thursday, December 14, 2023: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon during the UEFA Europa League Group E match-day 6 game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. Union SG won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

His second was outstanding, curling home from long range after being found by Lewis Koumas outside the area.

The 19-year-old then teed up the third for Trey Nyoni, Gordon laying it across for the young midfielder to bend an effort beyond Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth for 3-2.

There were more chances for both sides, while cramp looked to set in for Liverpool as they held on for a spot in the quarter-finals, player-coach Jay Spearing coming on to shore things up.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Trey Nyoni applauds the supporters after the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And after another strong save from Mrozek late on, the young Reds welcomed the final whistle and a last-eight tie against Tottenham or Aston Villa.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Frauendorf (Spearing 79′), Pinnington, Nallo, Davidson; McConnell (Blair 85′), Pilling, Nyoni; Morrison, Koumas, Gordon

Subs not used: O.Kelly, Laffey, K.Kelly

Next match: Tottenham/Aston Villa (A) – PL2 Quarter-Final – May 10-13 TBC

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024