Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool with a multitude of records to his name, including three of the club’s highest-ever goalscoring seasons across all competitions.

The Reds have been the home of prestigious managers and players alike, ones who have etched their names into the history of the club.

Klopp is one of those having transformed the club from a team floundering outside the European places to one you expect to lift silverware and compete at the top table of continental football.

His teams entertained from the word go, knowing how to find the net with regularity – so much so that he is responsible for three of Liverpool’s highest goalscoring campaigns ever.

The 2021/22 season sits at the top, with 147 goals scored, a tally that will be hard to eclipse – though 2023/24 ran it close with 142 successful strikes!

To close out the top three, you have to turn the clock back to 1985/86 when Kenny Dalglish managed the side and led the Reds to a domestic double.

Liverpool’s top 10 goalscoring seasons

1. 147 – 2021/22

– 2021/22 2. 142 – 2023/24

– 2023/24 3. 138 – 1985/86

– 1985/86 4. 135 – 2017/18

– 2017/18 5. 129 – 1981/82

– 1981/82 6. 127 – 2000/01

– 2000/01 7. 120 – 1982/83

– 1982/83 8. 119 – 2007/08

– 2007/08 9. 118 – 1983/84

– 1983/84 10. 116 – 1885/86

* Stats via LFCHistory.net

The third and final season in this list that belongs to Klopp was the electric 2017/18 campaign, in the history of the club it sits in fourth spot.

In each of those Klopp seasons, it was Salah who was the top goalscorer and he accounts for 100 goals – that is 24 percent of the tally across the three seasons combined!

Of course, the modern era opens the door for more goals due to the fact that clubs are playing more games than ever before, but it is still a nod to what Klopp gifted us at Anfield.

Out of every manager in the club’s history, only Tom Watson and Bill Shankly oversaw more goals – we were certainly entertained throughout the German’s nine campaigns on Merseyside!

It leaves a lot for Arne Slot to live up to, but more than anything, memories are not in short supply when it comes to reminiscing on our time under Klopp.