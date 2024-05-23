Whether in relief, euphoria or pure adrenaline, Jurgen Klopp‘s fist pumps took on many forms throughout his near nine-year Anfield career.

If there’s one thing Klopp was not lacking during his time at Anfield it was passion, he had it in abundance – and we have been fortunate to see it time and time again over the years.

His celebrations on the pitch after a victory were a regular sight during his tutelage, and he knew when to save it for the right moment, even if the Kop was begging for it.

You could read a lot into how he delivered his fist pumps, and with plenty caught by the camera, why not take a look back at some of Klopp’s best!

They were not always directly after a game, the manager has long loved a touchline celebration.

As for the variations of fist pumps, we have seen the teeth-baring one…

He really got it down to an art!

We usually saw this at the end of a narrow or vital victory, of which there were many. Liverpool love a flair for the dramatics after all…

Then we have the cheeky smile, the joyful variety of fist pumps.

The emotional ones strike a different chord…

And the ones where you can tell it means absolutely everything…

And who could forget the trophy fist pumps – we may have eased up on the definition of a fist pump with these, but just had to include them!

And then we have that of the final variety, his final fist pumps in front of the Kop as Liverpool manager…

We have loved having a manager who shared in all the emotions with the fans, who included supporters and acknowledged their unwavering support.

Klopp gave it back tenfold and there’s no doubt we will dust off memories of all these moments in the years to come, if only they could have lasted forever.

‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’