The season has come to a close for eight Liverpool loanees across the English football pyramid, while two continue in the playoffs despite being cast to the side by their respective clubs.

The 2023/24 is closing out domestically and across Europe, and for those without anything to fight for after the regular season finishes, their summer break has now got underway.

And that is the case for a number of high-profile Liverpool loanees, including Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips.

With Hull falling three points and one place short of a Championship play-off place, both Carvalho and Morton have seen their campaign come to a close.

For Morton, it has been a productive campaign with 40 appearances, three goals and five assists, while Carvalho bounced back from an unproductive spell at Leipzig to score nine in 19 starts for Hull.

It is now back to Merseyside for the 21-year-old, who is looking forward to a “fresh start” under new management at Anfield, he recently said: “We’ve just got to take the chances that come.”

Phillips, fellow Championship loanee, is in a similar boat after Cardiff finished 12th – he joined the Welsh side in January after only half a season with Celtic.

Billy Koumetio (Blackburn), Adam Lewis (Newport), James Norris (Tranmere) and Luca Stephenson (Barrow) have all signed off on their respective campaigns, as too Luke Chambers (Wigan).

Nineteen-year-old Chambers managed to return from injury to start Wigan’s last two games, scoring and assisting to sign off a memorable season – which also saw him make his Liverpool debut – on a high.

Elsewhere, two players remain in promotion contention with Calvin Ramsay‘s Bolton and Harvey Davies‘ Crewe both fighting to get out of League One and League Two in their respective playoffs.

However, both have been cast to the side as Ramsay has failed to play in the last 16 games and Davies the previous 11.

Ramsay, who has managed just 260 minutes this season, was not included in Bolton’s matchday squad as they secured a 3-1 win over Barnsley in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

It is not an ideal situation for either youngster, but the hope is that the experience of being in a pressurised environment will prove a valuable experience moving forward.

For others, including Sepp van den Berg (Mainz), Owen Beck (Dundee), Marcelo Pitaluga (St Patrick’s Athletic), Dominic Corness relegation fight (Yverdon), Jakub Ojrzynski (Den Bosch), Vitezslav Jaros (Sturm Graz) and Anderson Arroyo (FC Andorra), their season continues.