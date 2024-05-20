Alisson has given an early verdict on new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, saying the squad “don’t know too much about him” but the objectives stay the same.

Jurgen Klopp announced Slot’s appointment in the perfect way on Sunday, bellowing the Dutchman’s name and demanding fans “go all-in” for his successor.

In minutes, the manager removed the biggest hurdle facing Liverpool’s new head coach – that simply being that he isn’t the man he has been brought in to replace.

It is likely that the players have the same reservations as the fans when it comes to Slot, who arrives with a blossoming reputation but with considerably less elite experience than Klopp.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Wolves, Alisson reflected on his own role as a leader and the “huge challenge” ahead.

“I think we started already this season,” he said when asked about his part in ensuring a successful transition.

“I arrived here as a young goalkeeper, but now I’m a well experienced player, one of the players in the leadership group.

“I think we had, this season, to step up. When Hendo left, when Milly left, we had to step up to this role.

“The younger players had to step up as well, to different roles, to take more responsibility, to be more decisive in games. That’s part of football.

“Now we have a huge challenge in front of us, changing manager.

“We don’t know too much about him, but I’m sure he will work a lot to put his way, to put his mentality.

“He knows already the kind of players we are, that we want to win trophies, that we want to be competitive.

“Nothing is guaranteed in the Premier League, but you have to be competitive, you have to build a team to be at the top and to perform in a way that you can achieve things.”

The goalkeeper – who is subject of interest from Saudi Arabia but This Is Anfield understands is happy at Liverpool – has made it clear that the expectations remain the same.

Trophies will still be the goal despite the change of manager, and there is an emphasis on Slot to put his own stamp on things.

Alisson, along with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, will be integral to that, with it evident that the players are eager to help Klopp’s replacement however possible.