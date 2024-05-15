There is a positive update over the future of Alisson at Liverpool to enjoy on Wednesday, as well as news of a new job for Pep Lijnders.

Alisson “very happy” at Liverpool

Alisson has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer transfer window, but a positive update has now emerged.

According to This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch, the 31-year-old is “very happy” at Anfield currently and will not be pushing for a departure this summer.

This is a massive boost for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, with the thought of losing him at this point in his career an unbearable one.

His last-gasp save to deny Moussa Diaby at Aston Villa on Monday was proof of his brilliance and he should remain one of the world’s best goalkeepers for years to come.

4 other things: Lijnders’ new job & Anfield Road update

Pep Lijnders has been named the new Salzburg manager, and a Liverpool coach has joined him! Let’s see how much he has learned from Jurgen Klopp!

The Anfield Road Stand’s final seats are starting to be installed – it will push Anfield’s capacity closer to 61,000!

Liverpool have released a special matchday programme for Klopp’s final game this weekend – it is a must-have for any Red

Jurgen Klopp was spotted alone at Anfield on Tuesday evening, but the real reason for his visit was for a mutual thank you with the club’s staff – we’re tearing up already!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has denied rumours that there is a rift between him and Mohamed Salah after words post-AFCON – there is a common theme these days (King Fut)

Liverpool are said to be a ‘realistic’ destination for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer – he’s been linked with the Reds numerous times! (Tutto Atalanta)

Klopp has received two awards for his support for Liverpool’s work in the community and its disabled supporters – what a special person he is! (LFC)

Salah is reportedly one of the Saudi Pro League’s top transfer targets again this summer – what a waste it would be if he went there at 31! (Guardian)

From around the Premier League

An eye-opening update claims Liverpool target Michael Olise’s agent has been banned for six months for a deal that happened back in 2019. He can still organise deals this summer, think the club will be interested? (BBC Sport)

Jamie Carragher says Son Heung-min’s miss for Tottenham against Man City will “haunt” Arsenal fans – welcome to your Kelechi Iheanacho moment, lads! (Sky Sports)

Everton are said to have been offered a loan of up to £150 million to help finance the completion of their Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. Will it ever be completed? (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Sky Sports Retro recently gave us a timely reminder of Jurgen Klopp‘s fascinating appearance on Monday Night Football back in 2016.

Have a watch below…

Match of the night is Man United vs. Newcastle (8pm BST), with the Magpies looking to win and go six points clear of their opponents.

Frankly, this is hopefully another chance to have a good laugh at United’s expense!