Alisson will have a busy summer after being named in the Brazil squad seeking Copa America glory for the second time in five years.

Liverpool’s No. 1 spent a lot of time on the sidelines this season, missing 17 games through injury or illness – his longest spell out since 2019/20.

And his season will not come to an end on May 19 as he will jet off to the United States to compete in the Copa America with Brazil – he will report for duty on May 30.

Alisson was named in the 23-man squad by Dorival Junior, the Selecao’s new head coach, who was appointed in January after interim coach Fernando Diniz was sacked.

Having started six games on the bench under Diniz, Dorival is unlikely to overlook the world’s leading goalkeeper in his starting XI this summer, despite also having Man City‘s Ederson.

Brazil will play two friendlies before the tournament, against Mexico (June 9) and USA (June 13).

Brazil will play a minimum of three games in the group stage – against Luis Diaz‘s Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica – and a run to the final or third place play-off would result in a maximum six games.

The competition runs from June 20 to July 14, and with at least a three-week break for all players this summer, Alisson is expected to be a late arrival for pre-season.

The Reds’ first official pre-season match is scheduled for July 26 in Pittsburgh, against Real Betis, but incoming manager Arne Slot will have already assembled members of the team for training.

Alisson will not be the only player to report late, with up to 16 Reds potentially involved in the Euros and Copa America this summer – though their respective progress will determine return dates.

The 31-year-old won the Copa America back in 2019, and all we can hope for is that he returns to the club fit and healthy ahead of the 2024/25 season.