Arne Slot is yet to be confirmed as Liverpool’s new head coach, but the Feyenoord manager has given a big hint at when the official announcement will be made.

Though the agreement has not been made public by either club, it has been widely reported that everything is set for Slot to succeed Klopp at Anfield.

He will do so as a head coach, rather than manager, with a new structure in place at Liverpool with greater responsibility for sporting director Richard Hughes.

Slot still has three games left in charge of Feyenoord, and on Friday previewed the visit of his former club PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie.

His press conference was littered with questions on an imminent move to Liverpool, with Slot suggesting it would only become “really official” when the campaign is over.

“I just think it’s appropriate to give all the answers to these questions at the end of the season,” he told reporters including AD.

“Because I’m still busy with Feyenoord here and Liverpool is also still busy with their season.”

Asked if he could be congratulated yet, Slot replied: “You can always congratulate me, but it is most appropriate to do so at the end of the season when it is really official.”

Slot joked that it would become an “unpleasant” press conference if journalists continued to ask about Liverpool, but he did admit “confidence” that the deal would be completed.

“There is nothing official yet and I am sitting here with a Feyenoord emblem on my chest, so the intention is for it to be about Feyenoord, but I think you will try anyway,” the 45-year-old said.

“I still have the confidence that things will turn out well, but I really can’t give any further answers.”

It was claimed that an announcement would be made at the start of this week, but that proved to be false as both clubs remain quiet on the topic.

Like Liverpool, Feyenoord play the final game of their campaign on May 19, when they host Excelsior on an afternoon that will see thousands of supporters banned from attending.

There is a chance that confirmation could be made when the title is officially PSV Eindhoven’s, with only one more point needed and Sparta Rotterdam their visitors on Sunday.

But the likelihood is that, as Slot explained, both Feyenoord and Liverpool will wait until the season concludes, particularly as Jurgen Klopp prepares for an emotional exit on May 19.