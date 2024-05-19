Jurgen Klopp has named his final Liverpool starting lineup as Wolves arrive at Anfield on Sunday, with one change to his side from the draw at Aston Villa.

The Reds take to Anfield for the last time under Klopp this afternoon, before an emotional send-off to their manager of eight-and-a-half years.

Klopp will hope to keep himself together until the final whistle, though it will certainly be difficult – particularly as, for the hosts at least, there is nothing riding on this game.

Alisson starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

The midfield is made up of Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister.

And Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo take their places in attack.

There is no place on the bench for Thiago after his return to training in the week, but Diogo Jota is back in the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jota, Nunez

Wolves: Sa; S.Bueno, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha; Hwang

Substitutes: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Neto, H.Bueno, Doyle, Gonzalez, Chirewa, Fraser

Jurgen Klopp’s final game – The stats

Remarkably, Klopp can become the first Liverpool manager to win his last game in charge of the Reds since Matt McQueen in February 1928.

The German has faced 75 different opponents during his time at Liverpool and has enjoyed amazing levels of success against the vast majority of them.

In fact, the 56-year-old has failed to defeat only Real Madrid, Sion and Sevilla.

Klopp will also leave without any team doing the double over him in the Premier League during his tenure.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 24, Nunez 18, Gakpo 16, Jota 15, Diaz 13, Szoboszlai 7, own goals 8, Mac Allister 6, Jones 5, Van Dijk 4, Elliott 4, Gravenberch 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Robertson 3, Danns 2, Endo 2, Quansah 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1

Wolves: Cunha 14, Hwang 13, Lemina 5, Sarabia 4, Ait-Nouri 3, Doherty 3, Kalajdzic 3, Neto 3, own goals 3, Bellegard 2, Fraser 2, Joao Gomes 2, Toti Gomes 2, Kilman 2, Bueno 1, Dawson 1, Doyle 1, Semedo 1, Silva 1

