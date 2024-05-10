★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 3, 2024: Everton's manager Sean Dyche during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Goodison Park. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Everton WITHDRAW APPEAL against points deduction – administration now possible

Everton have withdrawn their appeal over the second points deduction held over them by the Premier League this season, having already avoided relegation.

It has been another turbulent season for Everton, more so than usual even, with Liverpool’s city rivals twice docked points for spending breaches.

Their first sanction saw 10 points deducted which, after appeal, was reduced to six – before another two points were taken off them in April.

Everton had confirmed they would appeal this punishment, but the club has now pulled a U-turn and withdrawn themselves from the process.

This comes after Sean Dyche’s side mathematically avoided relegation, and removes any possibility of the appeals board deciding their two-point deduction should be increased.

In theory, while Everton had appealed hoping the deduction would be removed, an unsuccessful appeal could have seen more points docked instead.

That could have dragged them back into the relegation picture, but now they are safe and can plan for another campaign in the top flight.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (L) and Everton's Youssef Chermiti during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Everton are still facing uncertainty over their future ownership, of course, with proposed US investors 777 Partners in financial difficulty.

If the situation continues there is a very real risk of Everton entering administration, which would likely mean another nine points are docked before next season even starts.

Friday’s news means last month’s 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park was not Liverpool’s last Merseyside derby at the stadium, with Everton playing next season at the current ground before moving to Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025/26.

There would no doubt have been many in the red half of the city hoping for Everton to drop down to the Championship for the very first time.

