Another season is done and dusted at Liverpool FC, but which moments will each individual player look back on with pride and dread?
The Reds waved goodbye to Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, with the German swiftly replaced by Arne Slot, but we’re taking a look at the individual moments that headlined the season on the pitch.
Here is our pick for every Reds player’s best and worst moment in 2023/24.
Players must have made a minimum of five appearances.
Alisson
Best moment: An astonishing save to keep out Miguel Almiron at Newcastle.
Worst moment: The mix-up with Virgil van Dijk at Arsenal.
Caoimhin Kelleher
Best moment: A string of vital saves in the League Cup final win over Chelsea.
Worst moment: An error for Atalanta’s opening goal in the 3-0 Europa League defeat at Anfield.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Best moment: The late winning goal at home to Fulham in front of the Kop.
Worst moment: A loose touch that allowed Anthony Gordon to race through and score at Newcastle.
Conor Bradley
Best moment: A lethal finish at home to Chelsea, capping a stunning all-round performance and scoring his first goal for the club in style.
Worst moment: Own goals against Sparta Prague and Sheffield United.
Ibrahima Konate
Best moment: A Man of the Match showing at Arsenal in the FA Cup.
Worst moment: The injuries. Yet again.
Jarell Quansah
Best moment: An inch-perfect header away to Aston Villa for his first goal for the club.
Worst moment: Gifting Bruno Fernandes an equaliser at Old Trafford.
Joel Matip
Best moment: His touching farewell at Anfield last Sunday.
Worst moment: The get-wrenching late own goal at Tottenham.
Virgil van Dijk
Best moment: The League Cup-clinching goal that saw him lift his first trophy as LFC captain.
Worst moment: The aforementioned mistake with Alisson away to Arsenal.
Joe Gomez
Best moment: A beautiful cross to find Darwin Nunez at Bournemouth.
Worst moment: The shooting from distance!
Andy Robertson
Best moment: The late winner away to Wolves.
Worst moment: Deciding not to clear a free-kick at Brighton and allowing Lewis Dunk to equalise.
Kostas Tsimikas
Best moment: Assisting Van Dijk with a precise corner in the League Cup final.
Worst moment: A woeful performance in the 3-2 defeat away to Toulouse, including gifting the hosts a goal.
Wataru Endo
Best moment: A fantastic strike at home to Fulham.
Worst moment: A tough debut cameo at home to Bournemouth, when he looked off the pace.
Alexis Mac Allister
Best moment: A stunner at home to Sheffield United when Liverpool desperately needed a goal.
Worst moment: Gifting Aston Villa a way back into the game with a loose touch.
Dominik Szoboszlai
Best moment: The screamer against Leicester in front of the Kop.
Worst moment: Being at fault for Atalanta’s third goal at Anfield.
Curtis Jones
Best moment: A brilliant goal against West Ham in the League Cup at Anfield.
Worst moment: A horribly harsh red card away to Spurs.
Harvey Elliott
Best moment: A crucial late winner away to Crystal Palace.
Worst moment: Not dealing with a bouncing ball before Amad Diallo won it for Man United in the FA Cup.
Ryan Gravenberch
Best moment: His first Liverpool goal, at home to Union SG.
Worst moment: The open-goal miss at Brighton that proved costly.
Bobby Clark
Best moment: Scoring his first-ever goal against Sparta Prague.
Worst moment: Seeing his season ended by injury.
James McConnell
Best moment: Performance in the League Cup final.
Worst moment: None.
Mohamed Salah
Best moment: The ferocious strike at home to Arsenal.
Worst moment: The touchline spat with Klopp at West Ham.
Luis Diaz
Best moment: Equalising in stoppage time at Luton and dedicating the goal to his father.
Worst moment: The one-on-one miss at home to Man City.
Darwin Nunez
Best moment: Late winners at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
Worst moment: The unfathomable miss away to Luton.
Diogo Jota
Best moment: Sealing an important 3-1 victory at Fulham.
Worst moment: The constant injuries, he missed 23 games.
Cody Gakpo
Best moment: An inch-perfect header in the 4-2 win at home to Spurs.
Worst moment: A hopeless cameo at Man United in the cup.
Ben Doak
Best moment: His first-ever Liverpool start against LASK.
Worst moment: A long-term injury.
Jayden Danns
Best moment: The beautiful dinked finish in front of the Kop at home to Southampton.
Worst moment: None.
