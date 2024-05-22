Another season is done and dusted at Liverpool FC, but which moments will each individual player look back on with pride and dread?

The Reds waved goodbye to Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, with the German swiftly replaced by Arne Slot, but we’re taking a look at the individual moments that headlined the season on the pitch.

Here is our pick for every Reds player’s best and worst moment in 2023/24.

Players must have made a minimum of five appearances.

Alisson

Best moment: An astonishing save to keep out Miguel Almiron at Newcastle.

Worst moment: The mix-up with Virgil van Dijk at Arsenal.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Best moment: A string of vital saves in the League Cup final win over Chelsea.

Worst moment: An error for Atalanta’s opening goal in the 3-0 Europa League defeat at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Best moment: The late winning goal at home to Fulham in front of the Kop.

Worst moment: A loose touch that allowed Anthony Gordon to race through and score at Newcastle.

Conor Bradley

Best moment: A lethal finish at home to Chelsea, capping a stunning all-round performance and scoring his first goal for the club in style.

Worst moment: Own goals against Sparta Prague and Sheffield United.

Ibrahima Konate

Best moment: A Man of the Match showing at Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Worst moment: The injuries. Yet again.

Jarell Quansah

Best moment: An inch-perfect header away to Aston Villa for his first goal for the club.

Worst moment: Gifting Bruno Fernandes an equaliser at Old Trafford.

Joel Matip

Best moment: His touching farewell at Anfield last Sunday.

Worst moment: The get-wrenching late own goal at Tottenham.

Virgil van Dijk

Best moment: The League Cup-clinching goal that saw him lift his first trophy as LFC captain.

Worst moment: The aforementioned mistake with Alisson away to Arsenal.

Joe Gomez

Best moment: A beautiful cross to find Darwin Nunez at Bournemouth.

Worst moment: The shooting from distance!

Andy Robertson

Best moment: The late winner away to Wolves.

Worst moment: Deciding not to clear a free-kick at Brighton and allowing Lewis Dunk to equalise.

Kostas Tsimikas

Best moment: Assisting Van Dijk with a precise corner in the League Cup final.

Worst moment: A woeful performance in the 3-2 defeat away to Toulouse, including gifting the hosts a goal.

Wataru Endo

Best moment: A fantastic strike at home to Fulham.

Worst moment: A tough debut cameo at home to Bournemouth, when he looked off the pace.

Alexis Mac Allister

Best moment: A stunner at home to Sheffield United when Liverpool desperately needed a goal.

Worst moment: Gifting Aston Villa a way back into the game with a loose touch.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Best moment: The screamer against Leicester in front of the Kop.

Worst moment: Being at fault for Atalanta’s third goal at Anfield.

Curtis Jones

Best moment: A brilliant goal against West Ham in the League Cup at Anfield.

Worst moment: A horribly harsh red card away to Spurs.

Harvey Elliott

Best moment: A crucial late winner away to Crystal Palace.

Worst moment: Not dealing with a bouncing ball before Amad Diallo won it for Man United in the FA Cup.

Ryan Gravenberch

Best moment: His first Liverpool goal, at home to Union SG.

Worst moment: The open-goal miss at Brighton that proved costly.

Bobby Clark

Best moment: Scoring his first-ever goal against Sparta Prague.

Worst moment: Seeing his season ended by injury.

James McConnell

Best moment: Performance in the League Cup final.

Worst moment: None.

Mohamed Salah

Best moment: The ferocious strike at home to Arsenal.

Worst moment: The touchline spat with Klopp at West Ham.

Luis Diaz

Best moment: Equalising in stoppage time at Luton and dedicating the goal to his father.

Worst moment: The one-on-one miss at home to Man City.

Darwin Nunez

Best moment: Late winners at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Worst moment: The unfathomable miss away to Luton.

Diogo Jota

Best moment: Sealing an important 3-1 victory at Fulham.

Worst moment: The constant injuries, he missed 23 games.

Cody Gakpo

Best moment: An inch-perfect header in the 4-2 win at home to Spurs.

Worst moment: A hopeless cameo at Man United in the cup.

Ben Doak

Best moment: His first-ever Liverpool start against LASK.

Worst moment: A long-term injury.

Jayden Danns

Best moment: The beautiful dinked finish in front of the Kop at home to Southampton.

Worst moment: None.