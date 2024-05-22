★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  

Every Liverpool FC player’s best and worst moment of 2023/24

Picture of Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

Another season is done and dusted at Liverpool FC, but which moments will each individual player look back on with pride and dread?

The Reds waved goodbye to Jurgen Klopp on Sunday, with the German swiftly replaced by Arne Slot, but we’re taking a look at the individual moments that headlined the season on the pitch.

Here is our pick for every Reds player’s best and worst moment in 2023/24.

Players must have made a minimum of five appearances.

 

Alisson

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: An astonishing save to keep out Miguel Almiron at Newcastle.

Worst moment: The mix-up with Virgil van Dijk at Arsenal.

 

Caoimhin Kelleher

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher makes a save during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A string of vital saves in the League Cup final win over Chelsea.

Worst moment: An error for Atalanta’s opening goal in the 3-0 Europa League defeat at Anfield.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold scores the winning fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The late winning goal at home to Fulham in front of the Kop.

Worst moment: A loose touch that allowed Anthony Gordon to race through and score at Newcastle.

 

Conor Bradley

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A lethal finish at home to Chelsea, capping a stunning all-round performance and scoring his first goal for the club in style.

Worst moment: Own goals against Sparta Prague and Sheffield United.

 

Ibrahima Konate

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates after the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A Man of the Match showing at Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Worst moment: The injuries. Yet again.

 

Jarell Quansah

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, May 13, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: An inch-perfect header away to Aston Villa for his first goal for the club.

Worst moment: Gifting Bruno Fernandes an equaliser at Old Trafford.

 

Joel Matip

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker consoles a dejected Joel Matip after the defender scored an injury-time own-goal to give Spurs the victory during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: His touching farewell at Anfield last Sunday.

Worst moment: The get-wrenching late own goal at Tottenham.

 

Virgil van Dijk

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy and the Alan Hardaker Trophy for Man-of-the-Match after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

Best moment: The League Cup-clinching goal that saw him lift his first trophy as LFC captain.

Worst moment: The aforementioned mistake with Alisson away to Arsenal.

 

Joe Gomez

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 21, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) celebrates with team-mate Joe Gomez after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A beautiful cross to find Darwin Nunez at Bournemouth.

Worst moment: The shooting from distance!

 

Andy Robertson

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The late winner away to Wolves.

Worst moment: Deciding not to clear a free-kick at Brighton and allowing Lewis Dunk to equalise.

 

Kostas Tsimikas

TOULOUSE, ENGLAND - Thursday, November 9, 2023: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas looks dejected as his mistake leads to Toulouse scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E match-day 4 game between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC at the Stadium de Toulouse. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Assisting Van Dijk with a precise corner in the League Cup final.

Worst moment: A woeful performance in the 3-2 defeat away to Toulouse, including gifting the hosts a goal.

 

Wataru Endo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo (L) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez after scoring the third goal to equalise and level the score at 3-3 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpol won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A fantastic strike at home to Fulham.

Worst moment: A tough debut cameo at home to Bournemouth, when he looked off the pace.

 

Alexis Mac Allister

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 4, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A stunner at home to Sheffield United when Liverpool desperately needed a goal.

Worst moment: Gifting Aston Villa a way back into the game with a loose touch.

 

Dominik Szoboszlai

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The screamer against Leicester in front of the Kop.

Worst moment: Being at fault for Atalanta’s third goal at Anfield.

 

Curtis Jones

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones scores the fifth goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A brilliant goal against West Ham in the League Cup at Anfield.

Worst moment: A horribly harsh red card away to Spurs.

 

Harvey Elliott

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 9, 2023: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer Harvey Elliott celebrates at the final whistle after the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A crucial late winner away to Crystal Palace.

Worst moment: Not dealing with a bouncing ball before Amad Diallo won it for Man United in the FA Cup.

 

Ryan Gravenberch

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 5, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch scores the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and Union SG at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: His first Liverpool goal, at home to Union SG.

Worst moment: The open-goal miss at Brighton that proved costly.

 

Bobby Clark

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 14, 2024: Liverpool's Bobby Clark celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Scoring his first-ever goal against Sparta Prague.

Worst moment: Seeing his season ended by injury.

 

James McConnell

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's James McConnell during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Performance in the League Cup final.

Worst moment: None.

 

Mohamed Salah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The ferocious strike at home to Arsenal.

Worst moment: The touchline spat with Klopp at West Ham.

 

Luis Diaz

LUTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 5, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz shows a shirt with "Papa Papa" on after scoring the equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Luton Town FC and Liverpool FC at Kenilworth Road. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Equalising in stoppage time at Luton and dedicating the goal to his father.

Worst moment: The one-on-one miss at home to Man City.

 

Darwin Nunez

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 2, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (C) celebrates with team-mates (L) Jayden Danns and Luis Díaz (R) after scoring the winning goal in the ninth minute of injury time during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Late winners at Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Worst moment: The unfathomable miss away to Luton.

 

Diogo Jota

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Sealing an important 3-1 victory at Fulham.

Worst moment: The constant injuries, he missed 23 games.

 

Cody Gakpo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 5, 2024: Cody Gakpo of Liverpool scores a goal and celebrates 3-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)

Best moment: An inch-perfect header in the 4-2 win at home to Spurs.

Worst moment: A hopeless cameo at Man United in the cup.

 

Ben Doak

LINZ, AUSTRIA - Thursday, September 21, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 1 game between LASK and Liverpool FC at the Raiffeisen Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: His first-ever Liverpool start against LASK.

Worst moment: A long-term injury.

 

Jayden Danns

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup 5th Round match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The beautiful dinked finish in front of the Kop at home to Southampton.

Worst moment: None.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024