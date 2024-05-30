Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah all began England training on Wednesday, with Gareth Southgate talking up the latter two as they were photographed on day one of the camp.

Southgate included Quansah in the England senior squad for the first time when he called him up, alongside Jones and Alexander-Arnold, to the Euro 2024 provisional squad.

They are part of a 33-man group for the pre-tournament friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina, on June 3, and Iceland on June 7.

The next day, the final 26-player squad will be announced for the Euros. While it is perhaps unlikely that both Jones and Quansah will make the cut, Southgate has been talking the pair up.

On England’s YouTube channel, the manager said: “Curtis, we watched all last summer with our under-21s. [He] had very good spells during this season then missed spells with an injury, a very unfortunate red card and at the end of the season dropped out of Liverpool’s team.

“But we saw enough through the season to be excited about what he might be able to do and what he can bring to the group.”

There were also positive words for Quansah, who played 33 times in his debut season for the Reds.

“Jarell had a super season with Liverpool, I mean you’ve only got to see the games that his manager picked him for,” Southgate noted.

“He was in the team and a couple of other high-profile players weren’t in that position, so that was a sign of how well Jurgen (Klopp) thought he was doing.

“He again has had an amazing transition this season from a loan spell further down the leagues last year [and] adapted to life in the Premier League really well.

“[He has] some great attributes as a centre-back so we’re looking forward to seeing him and building on what we saw last time with Jarrad Branthwaite as well.”

Plenty of praise then from the England boss, but he caveated it by explaining how he “can’t give anybody any guarantees” that they will be in the final squad for the Euros.

On a personal level, it would be great for Jones and Quansah to be involved in Germany. However, Arne Slot would probably prefer them to have a full pre-season with Liverpool.