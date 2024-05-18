Jurgen Klopp used his final matchday programme notes as Liverpool manager to pay tribute to the players, staff and fans who ensured he “never walked alone.”

In his role as Liverpool manager, Klopp has had a column in every Anfield matchday programme since he took over, giving an insight into his thoughts before kickoff.

That ends on Sunday, with the German departing the club after eight-and-a-half unforgettable years, which left him in reflective mood in his pre-match address.

While he was eager to stress the importance of taking three points against Wolves, writing in the matchday programme, Klopp acknowledged the players, the staff and the supporters.

He wrote:

“Of course, this is my final game as Liverpool manager. This is something you have all known for a few months and I have known for a little longer but as much as I know it is the right time for me to leave I know also that it will take some getting used to. If the starting point was the announcement, the next big step into the future is Sunday. “If space allowed I could write name after name of people who I need to thank but there has never been a match programme of this size, so I will have to be more general. I could not be more appreciative of the players past and present who have served this club in the nine years that I have been here. “What they have achieved in that time is special, not just in terms of the moments they have created and the success they have had, but also in the way they have underlined what it is to represent LFC.”

Klopp is not the only person leaving Liverpool this summer, with a large number of his coaching staff and others behind the scenes moving on along with both Thiago and Joel Matip.

The manager continued:

“The big positive for Liverpool is that no matter who is leaving, the club is still in a very, very good place. This season we aimed for the moon and ended up in the stars which is never too bad and the players and staff who are remaining are top, top class. “Yes, they will have new leadership before too long but this is a club that is ready to take the journey in a new and exciting direction, not one that is ready for the journey to come to an end.”

From the very first day, back on October 8, 2015, Klopp has stressed the importance of the fans, and that shone through in his final, emotive words:

“Finally, to the supporters I have only thanks and love. Everything that we have done has been because of you, with you and for you. I have referred many times to the banner on the Kop which says Unity Is Strength and I think this is a belief that we have all lived up to. “The important thing now is that it continues so that my successor can have the same benefits of it as I’ve had. After Sunday I will be a supporter too, so hopefully I can play my part in that. “I have never walked alone. You will never walk alone. LFC will never walk alone. “Thank you Luv.”

