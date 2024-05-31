It has become a running topic of conversation that Joe Gomez is yet to score a goal in his 224 Liverpool appearances, but we have come across a forgotten goal he netted for the Reds.

It seems like whenever Gomez crosses the halfway line at Anfield, somebody has to be the person to shout ‘shoot’ at the defender.

The cries are often met with a sigh, but you can tell Gomez is sometimes influenced by the bizarre anomaly in his career.

Maybe if he looks back through the archive, he can get the monkey off his back and ease the pressure with this goal we came across.

• READ THE MATCH REPORT: Reading 1-5 Liverpool

Back in the 2016/17 season, Gomez was struggling with achilles tendon problems and missed most of the campaign. He did, though, manage to feature for the under-23s towards the end of the season.

It was on March 6, 2017, in a 5-1 win over Reading at Wycombe’s Adams Park, that Gomez scored his only goal in red.

OK, so this isn’t quite the same as scoring in front of a full house at Anfield, but for the then 19-year-old it was a moment he could take confidence from.

In a side managed by Mike Garrity, featuring Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster, Gomez netted the first goal after just six minutes.

The strike itself was actually one that required great technique, as he side-footed home a volley from Wilson’s outswinging corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Later in the match, Brewster netted twice, Phillips scored and so did Ben Woodburn. Here was the full lineup on the night:

Grabara; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Phillips, Randall; Stewart, Grujic; Wilson, Woodburn, Ojo; Brewster (T.Gomes 75′)

What has Gomez said?

Gomez has spoken about his goal drought, that includes his time at first club Charlton, but couldn’t really explain why he is yet to find the net.

He told the We Are Liverpool podcast: “I score in training, I get some in training.

“I don’t know, it’s weird because obviously eight years it’s never been that apparent, and now suddenly even the gaffer gave me a bit.

“He said he’d give my wife some money if I scored!”

It will come, Joe. Just try not to force it!