Jurgen Klopp has admitted a rare regret in his final season as Liverpool manager, with Harvey Elliott‘s role in the squad something he would change if he could.

Klopp is winding down his final days in charge at Anfield and, as a result, he has been in more reflective mood as he speaks to journalists.

That continued on Friday when he previewed Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa for the penultimate game of the Premier League season – and his last away trip.

It comes just over a week on from the 4-2 victory over Tottenham at Anfield that saw Elliott shine as part of Klopp’s midfield three.

The 21-year-old netted a spectacular fourth goal of the afternoon – also his fourth of the season, along with nine assists – and was named Man of the Match.

Speaking on Elliott’s performance in that win, Klopp conceded that he regrets not using his No. 19 more as a starter.

“It’s not that I go back and think ‘OK, what did we all do wrong?’,” the manager said.

“But if I regret one thing a little bit it’s that Harvey didn’t play often enough maybe.

“Because in a very important, intense period – January, a lot of injuries – he played really good. He was probably our best player, right wing, right midfield, all these kinds of things.

“Everybody came back and he had minutes here, minutes there and he didn’t start anymore, came on, big impact.

“But it’s really nice that he could show that [against Tottenham].”

Only Darwin Nunez (52) has made more appearances for Liverpool this season than Elliott, who is tied with Cody Gakpo on 51, but nine players have clocked more minutes on the pitch.

The youngster’s start against Spurs was only his ninth in the Premier League, with a further eight starts in the Europa League, six in the Carabao Cup and two in the FA Cup.

That may explain his omission from the shortlist for Premier League Young Player of the Season, missing out to Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Destiny Udogie.

Elliott has been a hugely effective player from the bench, but Klopp is clearly of the impression that he deserved a bigger role.

That could be the case under Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, who may look to utilise the England U21 international in a centre attacking role in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.