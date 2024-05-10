Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Jarell Quansah has leapfrogged Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order of Liverpool centre-backs.

And the German believes his young charge justified his standing with his performance in the Reds’ 4-2 win over Tottenham last weekend.

With everybody fit and a week-long build-up to the game, Quansah was something of a surprise starter ahead of his more experienced defensive colleagues against Spurs.

But he put in yet another impressive performance as Ange Postecoglou’s men were swept aside at Anfield.

Asked about that selection, Klopp said: “We play once a week and we just look at who looks in the best moment and Jarell is one of them.

“It’s how it is, we don’t play with three centre-halves so that means you have to make a decision, and Jarell is training really well and we have a lot of training sessions.

“It doesn’t mean that Ibou or Joe aren’t training well, but Jarell is doing really well and that’s how it is and that’s why I make these kinds of decisions.

“That’s the best situation I can have, I just look at it and I saw a lot of football in my life so, if you have a chance to make that decision that you can decide on that level who’s a little bit better, then we do it.

“There’s no rotation necessary because then you have to mix it up anyway, but that’s not necessary now, that’s why he played.

“He pushed himself in a really, really good situation, that’s true, and I think the game justified that decision.

“He was really good in that game as well and that’s against Son. Later on, Richarlison, that was a different situation, but that was more to do with the passes they got.

“But, again, very, very, very talented player, really, really good.”