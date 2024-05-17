Jurgen Klopp has revealed he would vote for the Premier League to scrap VAR in its current guise.

It emerged this week that top-flight clubs are set to vote on a proposal put forward by Wolves to get rid of the controversial use of technology.

Liverpool found themselves on the wrong side of one of the worst errors involving VAR this season when a Luis Diaz goal at Tottenham was incorrectly ruled out due to offside.

And, though Klopp does not believe the technology to be inherently bad, he is in favour of getting rid of it because he does not have faith in those who make use of it.

He said: “I’m not sure that they vote against VAR, I think they vote against how VAR gets used because that’s definitely not right.

— This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 17, 2024

“I understand that, in the way they do it, I would vote against it. Because these people are not able to use it properly.

“I don’t think VAR is the problem but the way we use it is a problem. You cannot change the people obviously, that’s clear, so I would vote for scrapping VAR.”

‘Isn’t it there to just make the right decision?’

Premier League clubs will vote on VAR this summer, it needs a two-thirds majority to scrap the technology – which equates to 14 of the 20 clubs.

Wolves are the only club to publicly declare their intention, and the Press Association reported on Thursday that Liverpool support its continued use, but want to see it improve.

Klopp has been vocal over VAR in the past, and that is inclusive of when VAR somehow denied his team a penalty after Jeremy Doku’s high boot on Alexis Mac Allister in March.

He asked: Isn’t [VAR] there to just make the right decision and not think about how high the bar you have to overturn to find the right decision is?

“Why would the guy in the VAR studio think ‘ah, that’s not clear and obvious’…what must he have had for lunch?!”