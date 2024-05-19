A huge mosaic that stretched across three stands at Anfield was unveiled prior to kick-off on Sunday, a classy tribute to Jurgen Klopp ahead of his final match in charge.

Almost 24,000 individual cards created the incredible artwork, which was organised by supporters, and read ‘DANKE JURGEN, YNWA’.

It was one of the most intricate designs ever undertaken and stretched across The Kop, Lower Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the home section of the Anfield Road lower tier.

The manager took it all in pre-match, including being serenaded by the supporters for one of the final times – how did we get here so quickly?!

The mosaic was the brainchild of Red All Over The Land fanzine’s Andy Knott, who designs the mosaic and organises the installation of the individual cards.

Over 80 volunteers took time out of their day on Saturday to put the cards in place, and their effort is appreciated by all.

It was a fitting and spectacular tribute before the first whistle, and one we will look back on in the years to come with great fondness.

It kicked off an emotionally charged afternoon at Anfield, one that will see a special presentation after the final whistle for the players and staff leaving the club this summer.

This will follow the usual lap of honour that takes place after the final home game of the season.

The manager will then give his final farewell on the Anfield pitch as he takes the microphone to speak directly to supporters – that promises to leave us all in tears!

Danke, Jurgen.