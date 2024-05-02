Liverpool target Mohammed Kudus has a release clause in his West Ham contract, while Thursday’s news also brings positive injury news and reports of interest in Victor Osimhen.

Kudus release clause claim

Kudus has impressed in his first season in the Premier League, leading to Liverpool being linked with a summer move for him.

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, the reliable David Ornstein said that the winger has a release in his current Hammers deal, but did not specify the amount:

“In terms of Kudus, there’s a release clause too. He’s newer to the club, he’s done fantastically well so far, I suspect he’d be looking to stay for a bit longer. “But we don’t know, there’s always interest in him, multiple clubs showed that before he ended up joining West Ham. “I think we reported on the likes of Arsenal, definitely Brighton. Manchester United have been rumoured admirers of him for a long time and many others. Chelsea were another one too.”

Kudus could be a superb signing for Liverpool – he has 13 goals this season – being viewed as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

5 things today: Bradley back in training & new home kit

Conor Bradley is back IN training for Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s visit of Tottenham – some much-needed positivity for the Reds!

A smiling Mohamed Salah has also been seen in training on Thursday – the argument with Klopp was SO overblown

Liverpool have unveiled their home kit for the 2024/25 season – it is inspired by their European Cup success in Rome in 1984! The last home Nike offering?

New analysis has shown Arne Slot‘s brilliant flexibility for his role as Liverpool’s new manager – have the Reds got themselves a gem?

Liverpool fans are set to bring Kop ‘flag days’ back for Jurgen Klopp‘s final 2 home games – there won’t be a dry eye in the house!

* See more photos and pre-order the new Liverpool FC 2024/25 home kit from the official LFC store here.

Latest Liverpool FC News

Joe Gomez is “open to leaving” Liverpool this summer, with the defender “weighing up his options”. He’s the Reds’ longest-serving player! (Sam McGuire)

Liverpool are claimed to be eyeing a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen – he has a whopping £111m release clause in his current deal! (Corriere dello Sport)

Crystal Palace are braced for offers for centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, with Liverpool among the big clubs linked with him. The source is an iffy one, though… (Football Insider)

Other chat from elsewhere

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from all football activity, having admitted further breaches of the FA’s betting rules (BBC Sport)

Brighton could hire Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna if Roberto De Zerbi leaves this summer – surely he’d want to stay at Portman Road after guiding his side to the Premier League! (Guardian)

The media claim an ‘outrageous’ and ‘rejuvenated’ Jadon Sancho has his ‘mojo back’ – that’s what happens when you’re no longer at Man United! (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Why do Liverpool want Arne Slot as their next manager so much?

Find out in the video below, it’s an intriguing look at how flexible the Dutchman is with his style of play:

Match of the night is Chelsea vs. Tottenham (7.30 BST) in the Premier League – if the Blues’ win over nine-man Spurs earlier in the season is anything to go by, this could be great viewing!

Enjoy your evening, Reds!