Liverpool supporters are set to resurrect ‘flag days’ for the final matches of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign, 30 years after the initial idea first spawned.

Understandably, the mood around Liverpool has fallen flat after April’s events conspired to all-but end Klopp’s dream of a fairytale send-off.

Despite having little left to play for, Liverpool fans are still planning a special farewell to Klopp as he departs after nearly nine years at the club.

Spion Kop 1906, the group who organise the majority of flags at Anfield, have announced they “intend to resurrect the Flag Day idea as a way of sending Jurgen Klopp off into the future with all our best wishes, admiration and love.”

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Kop’s last stand. To commemorate this we are pushing another flag day on Sunday against Spurs to celebrate the Kop that day. 2 more home games left under Jurgen, let’s make them count ????? pic.twitter.com/O0n09smTRe — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 30, 2024

Flag days initially came about towards the end of the 1993/94 season. With the old Kop due to be knocked down at the end of the campaign, supporters wanted to show the stand off for the final matches in its original form.

Over the years, they have been held intermittently to essentially act as a rallying call to bring your own flags, banners and get behind the team.

This has been made more difficult since Liverpool announced that flags and banners over 2 metres x 1 metre would only be allowed into the ground with prior authorisation from the club.

Recently, Spion Kop 1906 were in the news when they decided to withdraw flags from the Kop for the home fixture against Atalanta, in protest at ticket price increases.

The group explained of the ticket price protest: “Spion Kop 1906 continues to stand firm on its position concerning ticket price increases.

“The opinion of the fans should always be a priority in any ticket pricing decisions, and this should be achieved through meaningful engagement with the Supporters Board.

“We are in discussions with various parties about future actions and will share these plans when ready.”

This is in accord with supporters’ union, Spirit of Shankly, who also back the plans.

For now, though, the focus is on giving Jurgen the send off he deserves. If you’re at Anfield on Sunday, bring your flags, your banners, your scarves and make the Kop red again.

MORE: 30 of our favourite photos of The Kop – iconic games, moments and images