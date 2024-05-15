★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans have little sympathy for Arsenal after City treatment – “Iheanacho flashbacks”

It was not lost on Liverpool fans that Arsenal have now had close to the full Man City experience when it comes to the title race after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Tottenham 2-0.

The Reds bowed out of the title race a number of weeks ago, shooting themselves in the foot to allow Arsenal and City to move on without them in pursuit of the top spot.

With two games to go, the Gunners had ambitious hopes that their north London rivals, Tottenham, would take points off City in the penultimate game – but they should have known better.

Liverpool have been here time and time again, and Arsenal even got their own ‘Kelechi Iheanacho’ moment when Son Heung-min shot straight at the ‘keeper with a chance to make it 1-1 with five minutes left.

In the end, City won 2-0 on Tuesday evening to all but clinch their fourth successive title with one game remaining, and Reds fans didn’t have much sympathy – as expected!

Liverpool have been there, done that…

5 seasons of Klopp vs. Arteta – a clear gulf!

The title will ultimately be decided on the final day, but Arsenal will need to beat Everton and hope West Ham do them a favour at City – which would be a huge ask!

If City didn’t blink as we took them closer to 100 points on two occasions, you sense Arsenal are really out of luck on this one.

