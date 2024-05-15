It was not lost on Liverpool fans that Arsenal have now had close to the full Man City experience when it comes to the title race after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Tottenham 2-0.

The Reds bowed out of the title race a number of weeks ago, shooting themselves in the foot to allow Arsenal and City to move on without them in pursuit of the top spot.

With two games to go, the Gunners had ambitious hopes that their north London rivals, Tottenham, would take points off City in the penultimate game – but they should have known better.

Liverpool have been here time and time again, and Arsenal even got their own ‘Kelechi Iheanacho’ moment when Son Heung-min shot straight at the ‘keeper with a chance to make it 1-1 with five minutes left.

In the end, City won 2-0 on Tuesday evening to all but clinch their fourth successive title with one game remaining, and Reds fans didn’t have much sympathy – as expected!

Liverpool have been there, done that…

We have it ladies and gentlemen, we have the photo that will haunt Arsenal fans forever pic.twitter.com/gs2LinpNw6 — ? (@TheImmortalKop) May 14, 2024

I'd have sympathy for Arsenal fans if it wasn't for them cheering on City & begging them to "save football". Karma. — Kevin (@emptyMINDZ) May 14, 2024

That Son chance will become for Arsenal fans what the Kompany goal is for Liverpool fans ?#TOTMCI — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 14, 2024

Arsenal fans:

"We've won 16 of our last 17 games, surely we'll win the league? City will drop points" Our poor, naive friends, we tried to warn you.?? — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 14, 2024

Arsenal fans feeling right now how we felt when Kompany scored all those years ago…. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) May 14, 2024

A very stressful evening for Arsenal fans. Unfortunately, City always find a way. It's called "cheating". Strangely enough, City arn't "saving football" this year. — Freddy'sNewNightmare (@FreddysNewN2_) May 14, 2024

Arsenal fans experiencing what Liverpool fans have for the past 6 years ? pic.twitter.com/7PjY3qCQxw — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) May 14, 2024

All those seasons when Arsenal fans cheered and rejoiced as Man City cheated their way into first place ahead of Liverpool, again… pic.twitter.com/QtSAjtM1eg — Less Notorious (@JustLuboMerkov) May 15, 2024

As a Liverpool fan who has ridden this particular roller coaster, I just want to express my condolences to Arsenal supporters. — John Green (@sportswithjohn) May 14, 2024

Arsenal fans forget that neutrals including themselves supported City against Liverpool for years. Short memories & hypocrisy at its finest. https://t.co/ZQW5ox5oQr — Liverpoolzy* (@Liverpool_zy) May 15, 2024

Kelechi Iheanacho flashbacks with that Son one on one miss. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) May 14, 2024

They're either gonna run away with it out of pure anger and retaliation or they're gonna be absolutely knackered and deflated and be fighting for top 4 I don't see another season like the last two tbh — ? (@Shannxo) May 15, 2024

5 seasons of Klopp vs. Arteta – a clear gulf!

Arsenal fans, many of you berated Jurgen Klopp all season but THIS is greatness. Don’t ever forget that. pic.twitter.com/3V4DWnioE1 — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) May 14, 2024

“Arteta is going to match Klopp’s legacy already”. Next May will be year 6 for Arteta. Klopp had won the PL, CL, super cup, club World Cup and was a few months off winning the league cup and FA Cup by then. Spent less also https://t.co/3lga24Xl4G pic.twitter.com/RIC89q5Bos — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) May 14, 2024

Jurgen Klopp won a Champions League & Premier League title within five seasons. Arteta has now been at Arsenal for the same length of time and has nothing. Stop the comparisons? — ? (@TheImmortalKop) May 14, 2024

Just a reminder Klopp won a CL quicker than Arteta finished in the top 4 pic.twitter.com/uh2THF71Vj — ?? (@DONTM1SSS) May 15, 2024

The title will ultimately be decided on the final day, but Arsenal will need to beat Everton and hope West Ham do them a favour at City – which would be a huge ask!

If City didn’t blink as we took them closer to 100 points on two occasions, you sense Arsenal are really out of luck on this one.