Liverpool are edging closer to their new era without Jurgen Klopp, and it puts the playing squad in an intriguing position, especially with some big contracts expiring in 2025!
It will be a summer of change for the club as Klopp and a host of his backroom staff bid farewell and Arne Slot looks set to take over after three seasons at Feyenoord.
The Dutchman will have ideas as to what he wants the squad to look like, but Michael Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes will have the final say on extensions and signings.
And they have some huge decisions and conversations ahead of them with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all about to enter the final year of their current contracts.
There is plenty of uncertainty due to the significant change in management, and it would be best if it was all resolved as soon as possible.
With three contracts expiring this summer, here is the full roundup of when each senior player’s contract will expire.
Goalkeepers
Adrian – 2024
Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026
Alisson – 2027
Defenders
Joel Matip – 2024
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025
Andy Robertson – 2026
Ibrahima Konate – 2026
Virgil van Dijk – 2025
Joe Gomez – 2027
Kostas Tsimikas – 2027
Calvin Ramsay – 2027
Conor Bradley – 2027
Midfielders
Thiago – 2024
Harvey Elliott – 2027
Curtis Jones – 2027
Wataru Endo – 2027
Stefan Bajcetic – 2027
Alexis Mac Allister – 2028
Dominik Szoboszlai – 2028
Ryan Gravenberch – 2028
Forwards
Mohamed Salah – 2025
Luis Diaz – 2027
Diogo Jota – 2027
Fabio Carvalho – 2027
Darwin Nunez – 2028
Cody Gakpo – 2028
