Liverpool are edging closer to their new era without Jurgen Klopp, and it puts the playing squad in an intriguing position, especially with some big contracts expiring in 2025!

It will be a summer of change for the club as Klopp and a host of his backroom staff bid farewell and Arne Slot looks set to take over after three seasons at Feyenoord.

The Dutchman will have ideas as to what he wants the squad to look like, but Michael Edwards and new sporting director Richard Hughes will have the final say on extensions and signings.

And they have some huge decisions and conversations ahead of them with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all about to enter the final year of their current contracts.

There is plenty of uncertainty due to the significant change in management, and it would be best if it was all resolved as soon as possible.

With three contracts expiring this summer, here is the full roundup of when each senior player’s contract will expire.

Goalkeepers

Adrian – 2024

Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026

Alisson – 2027

Defenders

Joel Matip – 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025

Andy Robertson – 2026

Ibrahima Konate – 2026

Virgil van Dijk – 2025

Joe Gomez – 2027

Kostas Tsimikas – 2027

Calvin Ramsay – 2027

Conor Bradley – 2027

Midfielders

Thiago – 2024

Harvey Elliott – 2027

Curtis Jones – 2027

Wataru Endo – 2027

Stefan Bajcetic – 2027

Alexis Mac Allister – 2028

Dominik Szoboszlai – 2028

Ryan Gravenberch – 2028

Forwards

Mohamed Salah – 2025

Luis Diaz – 2027

Diogo Jota – 2027

Fabio Carvalho – 2027

Darwin Nunez – 2028

Cody Gakpo – 2028