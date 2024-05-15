Jurgen Klopp will manage Liverpool FC for the 491st and final time on Sunday, and the club are commemorating the occasion with a special edition of the matchday programme.

After more than eight years and seven months, Klopp will bow out and bid Anfield farewell in what will prove to be a highly emotional day for all involved.

The German restored Liverpool back to their perch and won the lot, creating memories and moments along the way that will be cherished forever.

We will all remember Klopp’s time at the helm in our own way, and the club are eager to mark the end of an era with a special edition of the matchday programme for the visit of Wolves.

The 100-page programme looks back on Klopp’s unbelievable journey at the club and is home to his final programme notes, which is bound to pay tribute to the fans, players and all who work at Liverpool.

Klopp is not the only key figure leaving this summer, and there are interviews with members of his backroom staff, in addition to a special tribute to the boss from Andy Robertson.

There’s also a chat with the Reds’ South American trio of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister, who review a season of highs and lows.

Plus features including a look back at legendary manager Bob Paisley‘s final game at Anfield, BOSS Night co-founder Daniel Nicolson, and Klopp’s Liverpool legacy in the form of poetry.

It is a collector’s item, and you do not have to be at Anfield on Sunday to get your hands on it, with worldwide delivery available from the official Liverpool FC online store.

It is something you can look back on in the years to come with great fondness, with the manager’s legacy to be laid out in print for what is the final matchday programme with Klopp at the helm.