Liverpool FC Player Ratings: Every Red graded in 2023/24

The final season of the Jurgen Klopp era saw Liverpool lift one trophy and return to the Champions League, though there was potential for more from this Reds squad.

After 58 games across four different competitions, the dust has settled on what was a rollercoaster campaign that saw the word ‘quadruple’ crop up once more.

A late and swift decline, though, quickly closed that particular door. The season was not without its high moments for both the team and the players as individuals.

And with the campaign now over, we’ve rated each Reds player for their performance across the 2023/24 season.

(Note: only players with 10 appearances, in the Premier League, are included)

Alisson – 8

Appearances: 32

Minutes played: 2,880

Another utterly magnificent season on a personal level for the Brazilian, though he loses a couple of points as a result of the injury that kept him sidelined between February and April.

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8

Appearances: 26

Minutes played: 2,400

That Liverpool did not miss a beat during Alisson‘s absence was down to his understudy performing equally brilliantly. Will surely be keen to depart in search of more regular football, though.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Appearances: 37

Minutes played: 2,616

His move to an inverted role late last season was the catalyst for the improvement Liverpool took into this campaign, but question marks over his defending remain.

If Arne Slot can iron out those small kinks, Alexander-Arnold will be unstoppable.

Jarell Quansah – 9

Appearances: 33

Minutes played: 2,493

An utter revelation for Liverpool this season. Dominant in the air, composed on the ball; the 21-year-old has everything to be a long-term success at Anfield.

That was evidenced by the fact he kept Ibrahima Konate out of the side in the final part of the campaign and was named as part of the provisional England squad for the Euros.

Virgil van Dijk – 9

Appearances: 48

Minutes played: 4,072

Looked back to his best for the majority of the season, took to the captaincy like a duck to water, and scored a last-minute winner in a cup final. Liverpool are so lucky to have him.

Joel Matip – 7

Appearances: 14

Minutes played: 1,060

Wasn’t missed as much as he might have been thanks to Quansah’s emergence, but showed how important he could have been before his season-ending ACL injury.

A class act and arguably the club’s greatest ever free transfer.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Appearances: 37

Minutes played: 2,587

Started the season strongly but massively tailed off after a brief injury lay-off. It will be interesting to see if he can wrestle a starting spot back from Quansah next season.

Andy Robertson – 6

Appearances: 30

Minutes played: 2,193

A disappointing season for the Scot, largely because of a succession of injury problems. Needs a good start under Slot to reassert his starting position.

Joe Gomez – 9

Appearances: 51

Minutes played: 3,131

Liverpool would not have won as many games this season without Gomez returning to form in such emphatic fashion. Played right-back, centre-back, left-back and even in central midfield and looked a natural in every position as he helped the Reds navigate a huge injury crisis.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

Appearances: 25

Minutes played: 1,463

Did not really let Liverpool down as they rotated their way through the cups in the first half of the season, but barely featured in the second following his return from injury. Has a decision to make on his future this summer.

Conor Bradley – 8

Appearances: 23

Minutes played: 1,504

Like Quansah, he returned from a League One loan to firmly establish himself in the first-team squad this season.

A tenacious defender also blessed with attacking quality, Bradley’s performances were so good that they even reignited the debate over Alexander-Arnold’s long-term position.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Appearances: 45

Minutes played: 2,701

Earned deserved Steven Gerrard comparisons for his performances in the early part of the campaign but seemed to feel the pace of a Premier League season once the halfway mark was reached. More to come from him next time around.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

Appearances: 46

Minutes played: 3,500

Did a brilliant job filling in as a makeshift No. 6 early in the season before emerging as Liverpool’s most influential player between February and April in a more familiar advanced role.

Remarkably, it feels like Mac Allister can do even better next term, but he has already marked himself out as a bargain at £35 million.

Wataru Endo – 7

Appearances: 43

Minutes played: 2,758

Took a little time to get going but was crucial when Liverpool really hit their stride mid-season.

At 31 years old, he is unlikely to ever reach the levels of a prime Fabinho or Rodri, but he still looks an astute signing as a steady hand in the middle.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Appearances: 38

Minutes played: 1,835

Made a slow start as he adapted to new surroundings but fans have seen plenty to be encouraged by in a promising debut campaign.

Has unbelievably quick feet in tight spaces and added defensive steel to his goal threat in the latter part of the season.

Harvey Elliott – 8

Appearances: 53

Minutes played: 2,783

Made several key contributions as a ‘super sub’ early in the season before cementing himself as a nailed-on starter for Jurgen Klopp‘s final games.

An immense talent who is going to be a mainstay at Liverpool for years.

Curtis Jones – 7

Appearances: 36

Minutes played: 2,031

Started the campaign brilliantly but lost a lot of momentum when he suffered an ankle injury in February. Still, he is a reliable performer who Slot is sure to lean on.

Luis Diaz – 7

Appearances: 51

Minutes played: 3,613

Quickly silenced any early-season suggestions that back-to-back knee injuries last season might have had any long-term implications. However, his unreliability in front of goal cost Liverpool on a couple of occasions.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Appearances: 44

Minutes played: 3,130

Suffered a brief dip in form at the worst possible time but he remains the Reds’ best player, as his haul of 25 goals and 14 assists attests.

Darwin Nunez – 6

Appearances: 54

Minutes played: 3,026

Finished the season as the Reds’ second-highest goalscorer (18) and with the second-most assists (13), and yet there is a feeling of frustration around him that is hard to shake off.

Simply has to find a way to perform more consistently next season or it will surely be time to call an end to his time at Anfield.

Diogo Jota – 7

Appearances: 32

Minutes played: 1,710

The fact he is the club’s deadliest finisher is best underlined by the fact he is the only forward who overperformed their xG this season.

But the best ability is availability, and Jota fell short on that front this term.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Appearances: 53

Minutes played: 3,016

Enjoyed a strong finish to the campaign having put a poor run behind him that Klopp ultimately took the blame for.

Scored 16 and assisted six despite being used in a variety of positions – it will be interesting to see if Slot has a settled role for him.