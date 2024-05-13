Liverpool have a relatively clean bill of health ahead of Monday’s trip to Aston Villa, though there are doubts over at least one player before kickoff.

The Reds face their penultimate game of 2023/24 early in the week, in what has the potential to be a tough outing.

Klopp faces his final away match as Liverpool manager, taking on a Villa side on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League.

Injuries have been a problem for the Reds all season, playing a part in their Premier League title hopes fizzling out, and there are still a few issues to contend with.

Andy Robertson was not pictured in training on Friday, suggesting he is a doubt, while it appears Diogo Jota is yet to return.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Villa:

Joel Matip, Thiago, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak are all absent, and that won’t change before the end of the season.

For Matip and Thiago, they are preparing to wave their goodbyes after the Wolves game next Sunday, with the pair leaving when their contracts expire.

In terms of team selection at Villa, Klopp could pick a similar starting lineup to the one that won 4-2 at home to Tottenham.

Jarell Quansah appears to have ousted Ibrahima Konate, following some disappointing form from the latter, and it is hard to see that changing.

Joe Gomez is always an option across the defence, so the Englishman could come in for Robertson at left-back if he is unavailable.

Harvey Elliott produced a Man of the Match display against Spurs and deserves to keep his place, and he could again be accompanied by Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Darwin Nunez may have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench again, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo preferred in attack.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Aston Villa

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson*, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Gordon

* Doubt