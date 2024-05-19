Liverpool FC team news vs. Wolves – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool could welcome back two important players for Jurgen Klopp‘s final match in charge this weekend, as Wolves head to Anfield.

An emotional occasion awaits on Sunday afternoon, as Klopp says his goodbyes to the Reds after a legendary nine-season stint.

Having been adversely affected by injuries throughout the campaign, the Reds’ fitness woes have eased significantly, with two players potentially returning against Wolves.

Andy Robertson is the most likely player to come in and start, having returned to training this week.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota could be available again after not featuring since scoring away to Fulham last month.

The biggest surprise of the week saw Thiago back in training, with Liverpool confirming that the Spaniard will leave the club after Sunday’s game.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Wolves:

There appear to be no new injury concerns for Klopp.

Joel Matip will sadly miss the match, meaning he has played his final game for Liverpool, while Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and, though he trained, Ben Doak will be absent, too.

Any involvement for Jota and Thiago would almost certainly come from the bench.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Wolves

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Jones, Endo, Gravenberch, Thiago*, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Gordon, Jota*

* Doubt