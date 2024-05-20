The curtain has closed on another Premier League season, and statistically, there is a clear ‘best starting XI’ for Liverpool, who endured a rollercoaster campaign.

It was an unexpected campaign for so many reasons, an unlikely title tilt and news that it would be Jurgen Klopp‘s last dance after nearly nine years.

There were plenty of ups and downs, with Liverpool 2.0 showing their potential, but also where Arne Slot needs to focus his attention if they are to make the next step.

And with the season now having come to a close, it is time to take a sidestep from Klopp’s farewell and look at who makes up the Reds’ best starting XI, with the help of FotMob.

In keeping with Klopp’s system, we have opted for a 4-3-3 formation and players have been chosen by their FotMob rating and their suitability to the positions available.

Liverpool’s best XI – according to the data: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Statistically, no player ended the league campaign with a rating of eight or above – only one player across the division did, Man City‘s Rodri – but Mohamed Salah was the closest for Liverpool.

With a rating of 7.64, Salah is the first name on this particular team sheet after notching 18 goals and 10 assists across 32 top-flight appearances.

As per FotMob, no player across the division created more than Salah’s 23 big chances, and he is the obvious choice for the right wing, with Luis Diaz (7.31) and Diogo Jota (7.25) joining him up top.

According to the data, Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.56) was the second-best player despite a couple of absences due to injury and a decrease in his goal contributions.

The remainder of the backline is made up of Andy Robertson (7.48), Virgil van Dijk (7.39) and Ibrahima Konate (7.16).

The captain’s rating is a surprise considering his return to elite form throughout the campaign; and while Jarell Quansah rose to prominence late on, the backline is arguably first choice.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister (7.51) will occupy the deep-lying role – even though he’s proved he thrives as a No. 8 – as Dominik Szoboszlai (7.28) and Harvey Elliott (7.05) are the next best-ranked midfielders.

Darwin Nunez (7.16) did, in fact, nestle inside the top 10 players of the season, but he was the fourth-ranked forward and Elliott was instead chosen for midfield in the 4-3-3 setup.

Finally, Alisson (6.7) is the choice between the sticks. He missed 16 games in all competitions due to injury but managed 28 in the Premier League to be the obvious No. 1 selection.

The chosen XI is a fair reflection of the season and who many would select if it were their choice, and it will interesting to see what changes under Slot in 2024/25!

Liverpool’s best XI – ranked by the data

While Liverpool’s domestic season may have concluded, with the FotMob app, you can keep up to date with football extensively worldwide, their incredible features offer all you could ever want and information you never knew you needed! You can download the FotMob App here.