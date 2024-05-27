Having arrived at Liverpool last year from Leicester and West Ham respectively, Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo have signed off on the season with another trophy.

There were high hopes for Nyoni, 16, and Nallo, 17, when they made their moves to Merseyside last summer, but few would have predicted them to progress so quickly.

After initially featuring for the U18s, they both quickly made the step up to the U21s, with Nyoni going on to debut for the first team in February.

Nyoni spent much of the campaign training with Jurgen Klopp‘s senior side, while Nallo was later brought into the group and even made the matchday squad on two occasions.

It could not have gone much better for the pair, who have also become regulars with England U18s – with their final games of the season coming for the Young Lions.

Sunday saw England secure the inaugural U18 Tri-Nations Trophy after victories over Northern Ireland and Morocco at St George’s Park.

Centre-back Nallo started and played the full 90 minutes in the decisive 2-1 win over Morocco, with Nyoni coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes.

They then helped lift the trophy, having also done so alongside Jayden Danns when the U18s won the Pinatar Super Cup in March.

It made it three trophies in three months for Nyoni, with the midfielder included in the Carabao Cup celebrations in February.

The pair will now depart for their post-season break, before hoping to impress incoming head coach Arne Slot during pre-season training.

While there is no guarantee that Slot and his staff will include the pair as prominently as they were under Klopp, they are considered two of the biggest talents in the academy and will almost certainly be involved.

Neither would be eligible as U21 players when the new head coach names his squad for the Champions League, however.

UEFA rules stipulate that for inclusion on List B – which allows an unlimited number of players aged 21 or under to supplement the main squad – players must have been on the club’s books for at least two years.