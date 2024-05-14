Liverpool’s individual performances were a mixed bag in their 3-3 draw away to Aston Villa, with Cody Gakpo a standout on the night.

The Reds headed to Villa Park for Jurgen Klopp‘s last away game as manager on Monday, but it ended up being a hit-and-miss evening.

Having taken an early lead and then led 3-1 in the second half, Liverpool folded late in the day, having to settle for a point.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Gakpo (7.3) has been in better form of late, and while this wasn’t a vintage showing, he still got the highest rating.

The Dutchman tapped home to put Liverpool 2-1 up on the night and generally offered more of a threat than Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

TIA’s Mark Delgado gave Gakpo the Man of the Match award at Villa Park, describing him as “more consistent than the two alongside him.”

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo was also complimentary, saying he was “strong physically” and good in possession.

Next up in the ratings was Harvey Elliott (6.9), who has played better this season but was the pick of Liverpool’s midfielders.

Delgado gave a positive assessment of the 21-year-old’s campaign as a whole, claiming that he is “a player who has taken all his opportunities this season, unlike some.”

Jarell Quansah (6.8) was in third place, on a night when he outshone Virgil van Dijk, not least because he buried a perfect header to make it 3-1.

Doyle felt that the Englishman was “impressive and made some necessary blocks,” adding that he “headed in brilliantly for first Premier League strike.”

Alexis Mac Allister (5.0) has been a wonderful signing but he was woeful here, looking tired and getting robbed for Villa’s second goal.

Next up for Liverpool is Klopp’s final game at home to Wolves on Sunday, which could be one of the most emotional days at Anfield in many years.