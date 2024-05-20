Mohamed Salah has given his biggest indication yet that he will stay at Liverpool next season, with the Egyptian vowing to “fight like hell” for trophies.

Salah enters the final year of his contract this summer, and could have headed into the transfer market with more doubts over his immediate future.

Having seen eye-watering bids from Saudi Arabia fall flat a year ago, the expectation was that Liverpool could at least field more interest this time out.

But the 31-year-old has instead moved to quash any early speculation, in a major statement of intent heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah wrote on Twitter.

— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 20, 2024

“Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

It serves as a big marker of Salah’s plans moving forward, with the No. 11 now seemingly certain to stay as part of Arne Slot‘s squad.

The intention may be to then depart on a free transfer in 2025, though there is still a likelihood that Liverpool broach talks over another contract extension.

Like Salah, both captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold will have 12 months remaining on their current deals by the time July 1 hits.

Liverpool therefore face a decisive summer when it comes to three of their most important players, as allowing them to head into the season without agreeing new terms could risk their value dropping towards free agent status.

Salah’s ambition to continue winning trophies with the Reds is hugely encouraging, coming after two seasons which have heralded just one major honour in the Carabao Cup.

Keeping him in Slot’s ranks undoubtedly boosts chances of challenging again in 2024/25, with Salah having ended the campaign as both top scorer and assist-maker.