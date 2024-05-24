In a post-season holiday photo on Instagram, Mo Salah has revealed that he has shaved his head and gone bald!

With Liverpool players now off on their holidays, we can expect to see updates from far-flung lands before they return for international duty or pre-season training.

No image seen this summer will likely be as startling as the one Salah has recently posted to Instagram, though.

Looking very relaxed, the Egyptian simply captioned his photo with a laughing, sweating emoji. The image itself shows him in the mirror wearing shorts and a t-shirt, very clearly bald.

Who knew Arne Slot was having such an influence already? Let’s just hope this isn’t a Samson-type scenario!

Salah is enjoying a short break before he either has to play for Egypt in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, against Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau, or start to think about pre-season.

Slot has already decided that he will be bringing the start of Liverpool’s training forward to the first week of July.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reported: “Slot has brought his first pre-season training sessions forward by a week – the squad will reconvene in the first week of July – so he can begin acclimatising to his new environment.

“Those representing their country at Euro 2024 and Copa America will return later, depending on how far they progress in the tournament.”

This is ahead of the Reds’ first scheduled pre-season fixture in Pittsburgh, against Real Betis on July 27 at 12.30am (BST).

After that, they will play Arsenal and Man United, also in the USA, then return to Merseyside for the start of the season on August 17.

While not everyone is getting time off, some of the squad are getting some much-needed rest after a long season.

Kostas Tsimikas has been enjoying the relatively nice weather with his dogs, listening to Drake. He has also posted a picture of Thiago wearing his Liverpool shirt back to front in the Anfield changing rooms.

Stefan Bajcetic has taken the opportunity to go to Marrakesh in Morocco, where he was greeted by a sweet treat topped with the Liverpool badge.

Meanwhile, James McConnell and Bobby Clark have decided to jet off to Marbella for some time in the sun.