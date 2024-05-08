‘Our Klopp’ – Jurgen Klopp’s mural comes alive in brilliant tribute

An already eye-catching mural of Jurgen Klopp became that more captivating as it came to life as part of a tribute to the departing Liverpool manager.

The Anfield area is home to a wide array of artwork dedicated to players and managers past and present, and Klopp is no exception!

He is adorned on various walls close to the stadium, including on Randolph Street, which is less than a five-minute walk from Anfield, with his trademark fist-pump shown in all its glory.

BOSS Night teamed up with MurWalls back in 2022 to create the artwork and recently it was brought to life as a special thank you for all Klopp has done for the club.

Liverpool fan and poet, Sean Cullen penned a special tribute to Klopp that was narrated by the Voice of Anfield, George Sephton, all the while the mural became interactive, as you can see in the video above.

Cullen’s poem in full reads:

The first moment you touched our sign,

‘The Normal One’ we know would be fine,

The team, now scoring at will,

That unforgettable night, beating Barca 4-0,

Mo, scoring with another gem,

Anfield, a fortress once again,

The final whistle and the loudest of cheers,

Getting our hands on ‘Ol Big Ears,

Those fist pumps, stood in front of the Kop,

That smile, those glasses, our Klopp,

Onto the next one, and the biggest of all,

The title calling with every kick of the ball,

Ending that wait of 30 years,

An empty Anfield still brought us to tears,

Everyone stood there ready to applaud,

The freedom of the city, your reward,

A new team, Liverpool 2.0,

You at the helm, our cult hero,

Wembley, the youngsters stepping up,

Adding to history, another League Cup,

Thanks for everything you’ve done

Most of all, for making it fun,

This place will always be your home,

Jurgen, You’ll Never Walk Alone

* Images by Courtney Neary/MURWALLS

A special tribute to the boss and one that certainly gets the emotions stirring ahead of an emotional fortnight where we will be bidding farewell to one of the very best.