Is this Jurgen Klopp’s greatest-ever Liverpool XI?

Jurgen Klopp coached plenty of wonderful players during his time as Liverpool manager, but who makes it into a team of the manager’s best players?

With Klopp’s time on Merseyside now at an end, we thought it an appropriate moment to sit back and discuss who would make it into a team made up of his best players.

Here’s what we came up with…

Goalkeeper – Alisson

Appearances under Klopp: 263

Best moment: Toss-up between the save against Napoli and the header at West Brom.

Talk about a no-brainer to begin with!

Alisson is not only the star goalkeeper of the Klopp era but arguably now the greatest in Liverpool’s history.

With Klopp having had to make do with flawed options, such as Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, the Brazilian’s impact was immediate and proved to be the final piece of the jigsaw for Champions League and Premier League success.

There is still no better goalkeeper on the planet than Alisson – he even scores the odd goal for good measure!

Right-back – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Appearances under Klopp: 310

Best moment: That assist for Divock Origi at home to Barcelona.

Under Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold has developed from teenage starlet to the most creative full-back of his generation.

The boyhood Liverpool fan has been a joy to watch with his passing range and crossing expertise, and his assist against Barcelona remains one for the ages.

At 25, Trent is hopefully approaching the peak years of his career, and he will always have Klopp to thank for developing him so much as a player.

Centre-back – Joel Matip

Appearances under Klopp: 201

Best moment: Assist for Divock Origi in the 2019 Champions League final.

Joel Matip has been one of the most popular characters in the dressing room under Klopp, but his footballing ability shouldn’t be ignored.

The 32-year-old was a strong man of the match contender in the 2019 Champions League final and he was always a great foil for Virgil van Dijk.

Without the injuries, his legendary status would be even more secure.

Centre-back – Virgil van Dijk

Appearances under Klopp: 270

Best moment: League Cup winner against Chelsea or debut goal at home to Everton.

Van Dijk has a strong argument for being the greatest and most important signing that Klopp ever made at Liverpool.

While £75 million felt like a huge amount of money at the time, the Dutchman has proved priceless during his time at Anfield, instantly taking the team to another level.

Van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs of all time, and there is plenty of life in him yet.

Left-back – Andy Robertson

Appearances under Klopp: 297

Best moment: Crucial equaliser at Aston Villa in 2019/20.

Trent will often stand out as the most exciting full-back under Klopp, but Andy Robertson‘s place as a Liverpool great is also undeniable.

The Scot has more assists (59) than any defender in Premier League history – Trent is one behind him – and his defensive fight and winning mentality have always shone through.

Has there been a better left-back in Liverpool or Premier League history?

It’s debatable.

Defensive midfield – Fabinho

Appearances under Klopp: 219

Best moment: Long-range stunner at home to Man City in 2019/20.

Alisson and Van Dijk will always be seen as the game-changers under Klopp, but Fabinho also made a monumental difference.

The Brazilian was a master in the No. 6 role, proving to be every bit as influential as Rodri at his peak, and his ‘lighthouse’ nickname was fully justified.

Don’t let his poor final season make you forget that he was a world-class performer for four years.

Centre midfield – Jordan Henderson

Appearances under Klopp: 304

Best moment: Lifting the Champions League and Premier League trophies.

There have been more talented midfielders for Liverpool in the Klopp era, from Thiago to Alexis Mac Allister, but Jordan Henderson has to be included.

Only four players appeared more times with the German as manager, and he was a legendary captain, lifting the Champions League and Premier League, among many other trophies.

At his peak, Henderson was a formidable player in his own right, providing industry off the ball and underrated quality on it.

Centre midfield – Gini Wijnaldum

Appearances under Klopp: 237

Best moment: Header against Barcelona to make it 3-0 on the night.

Has a player been missed more than Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool during the Klopp years?

The Dutchman was a glue-like figure, proving to be press-resistant and physical, as well as immaculate in a tactical sense.

There were times when Wijnaldum could be quiet in games, but his overall impact was enormous and Liverpool have never fully replaced him.

Right forward – Mohamed Salah

Appearances under Klopp: 349

Best moment: Where do you start? Probably the vital strike at Man City in the Champions League.

The fact that Mohamed Salah is now arguably one of Liverpool’s three greatest players ever, along with Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard, reveals all you need to know.

The Egyptian King has been a freakish source of goals, scoring 211 times in 349 appearances, and he could make a greatest Premier League XI now, too.

Nobody expected a supposed Chelsea ‘flop’ to achieve what he has, but Salah’s ability and mentality have been a match for anyone since 2017.

As a genuine icon who carries himself with class, finding a successor will be almost impossible.

Left forward – Sadio Mane

Appearances under Klopp: 269

Best moment: Last-gasp header away to Aston Villa in 2019/20.

It’s easy to forget just how good Sadio Mane was from the off when he arrived at Liverpool in 2016, giving the entire attack a new dimension.

In the seven years that followed, the Senegal legend was a world-class player who combined pace, power, end product and fight.

Mane was also Liverpool’s star man in the 2019/20 title-winning season, and 158 goal contributions (120 goals and 38 assists) in 269 appearances is a fantastic return.

Striker – Roberto Firmino

Appearances under Klopp: 355

Best moment: Goal against Flamengo to clinch Club World Cup glory.

There is a strong argument to say that Roberto Firmino is the most popular and unique player Klopp ever managed at Liverpool.

A charismatic genius in the false nine role, the Brazilian was the perfect foil for Salah and Mane, dropping deep, creating space for them and working tirelessly for the team.

His fellow attackers often received more love from the wider footballing public, as did Alisson and Van Dijk, but no player was more integral in his prime.

Firmino played more times (355) under Klopp than any other player in his managerial career, which speaks volumes.

Honourable mentions: Joe Gomez, James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Diogo Jota.