Jurgen Klopp is about to reach the end of his ninth and final season as Liverpool FC manager, but which has been the best?

Klopp has provided us with such special memories down the years, not least winning the Premier League and Champions League, and he will depart as a true Anfield great.

Some seasons have been more enjoyable and trophy-laden than others, however, with disappointing spells also thrown in.

Here are Klopp’s seasons at Liverpool ranked from best to worst.

1. Season 2018/19 – Let’s talk about six, baby!

League finish: 2nd

Points: 97

Champions League: Winners

FA Cup: 3rd Round

League Cup: 3rd Round

A stunning season saw Liverpool not only win a sixth European Cup but also accumulate 97 points in a relentless Premier League title battle with Man City.

This takes top spot, not only because it wasn’t Covid-affected, but because this was the best-performing team of the Klopp era.

To not win the title with 97 points is cruel, but thankfully, Liverpool went all the way in the Champions League, including clinching an all-time great win over Barcelona.

The final win over Tottenham was achieved in clinical, dogged fashion before some iconic on-pitch celebrations after the final whistle.

This was the Reds at the absolute peak of their powers under Klopp.

Best league win: Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool

2. Season 2019/20 – Champions at last

League finish: 1st

Points: 99

Champions League: Last 16

FA Cup: 5th Round

League Cup: 5th Round

Club World Cup: Winners

Super Cup: Winners

After 30 long years, Liverpool finally got their hands on another league title – but the manner of it was somewhat anti-climatic due to circumstances out of our control.

Forget any nonsense talk of a ‘Covid title’, Liverpool were home and hosed by the time football was halted for a while, leading the rest by TWENTY-FIVE points on one occasion.

Even if they’d have lost every match after lockdown, they still would have finished the season with a point more than Man City.

Unbelievably, the Reds’ only dropped points in their first 27 league games came away to Man United, which remains an unfathomable statistic.

We were all robbed of celebrating the title with the players, which will always be hard to stomach, but until the beginning of March, this was just as enjoyable as 2018/19, if not better.

The quality and mentality of that Liverpool side were a match for any team in English football history.

Best league win: Leicester 0-4 Liverpool

3. Season 2021/22 – A quadruple chase – 2 games from greatness

League finish: 2nd

Points: 92

Champions League: Runners-up

FA Cup: Winners

League Cup: Winners

Liverpool came within touching distance of an unprecedented quadruple, but two trophies still represented an impressive season.

It’s easy to forget that Klopp’s men looked jaded midway through the campaign, but the arrival of Luis Diaz gave them fresh impetus and they came so close to an outrageous achievement.

Two penalty shootout wins over Chelsea in both domestic cup finals sealed glory, with Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas the unlikely heroes.

Sadly, Liverpool ran out of steam in the end, again being painfully pipped by City on the final day, and beaten by a Thibaut Courtois-inspired Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Still, what a ride it was.

Best league win: Man United 0-5 Liverpool

4. Season 2017/18 – Delivering fun all the way to the final

League finish: 4th

Points: 75

Champions League: Runners-up

FA Cup: 4th Round

League Cup: 3rd Round

The signing of Virgil van Dijk helped inspire Liverpool to the Champions League final in another season of huge progress.

In terms of memories, 2017/18 provided us with some of the most special in history, mainly in the Champions League.

Van Dijk joined halfway through the season and his impact was immediate – it doesn’t get much better than a debut goal against Everton! – helping Liverpool go all the way to a final.

To beat arguably Pep Guardiola’s greatest-ever City team over two legs was an amazing effort, and the scenes in Italy after the semi-final triumph over Roma were special.

Ultimately, Liverpool ran into Madrid once again in Kyiv, and Loris Karius produced one of the worst performances in a big game, but it was still a thrilling campaign.

Best league win: Liverpool 4-3 Man City

5. Season 2015/16 – Klopp’s promising first season

League finish: 8th

Points: 60

Europa League: Runners-up

FA Cup: 4th Round

League Cup: Runners-up

A campaign that started so badly under Brendan Rodgers eventually saw Klopp arrive and show immediately why he would grow into a legend.

The appointment of the German in October 2015 will forever be a seismic moment in Liverpool’s history, and from that first game at Tottenham, you felt something special was brewing.

It was far from perfect in, but there were high-octane victories away to the likes of Chelsea, Man City, and perhaps most memorably, Norwich.

Gegenpressing, heavy metal football had Arrived and we’d all strapped in for the ride!

There was also the small matter of Klopp reaching the finals of both the League Cup and Europa League in his first half-season.

There was the unforgettable 4-3 win over Borussia Dortmund – one the best nights Anfield has ever witnessed.

Best league win: Norwich 4-5 Liverpool

6. Season 2016/17 – Champions League qualification

League finish: 4th

Points: 76

FA Cup: 4th Round

League Cup: Semi-final

Having featured in the competition only once since 2010/11, Klopp inspired Liverpool back into the Champions League.

In Klopp’s first full season in charge, he delivered the primary objective of getting back into Europe’s top club competition.

At one point until January, Liverpool were in a title race with Chelsea, but star signing Sadio Mane‘s absence at the Africa Cup of Nations saw that dream slowly fade.

In the end, a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final day sealed fourth place – how important did Gini Wijnaldum‘s opener feel? – and the Reds were back where they belonged.

A great achievement by Klopp so soon after coming in.

Best league win: Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool

7. Season 2023/24 – Disappointing end to Klopp’s reign

League finish: TBC

Points: TBC

Europa League: Quarter-final

FA Cup: Quarter-final

League Cup: Winners

A season that threatened so much has fizzled out, but Klopp will leave Liverpool in a strong position and as a legend.

Few expected a Premier League title charge, with Champions League qualification and Europa League glory the primary objectives.

Grinding out results, Klopp and his players got themselves into a three-way title battle, raising our hopes, but poor finishing and patchy performances put pay to that.

The League Cup win was great, but we all dreamed of Klopp bowing out in the most memorable way imaginable with league and Europa glory.

Many would have taken third place originally, but greater things were teased, which has made this drop-off so much harder to take.

Best league win: Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool

8. Season 2020/21 – Fake football & injuries galore

League finish: 3rd

Points: 69

Champions League: Last 16

FA Cup: 4th Round

League Cup: 4th Round

In what was the true Covid season, Liverpool started promisingly but ended up dogged by injuries and affected by no fans in stadiums.

Can anyone watch back highlights from the 2020/21 season and not feel flat?

Eery, empty grounds made for lifeless matches, and while Liverpool were in a great position to win back-to-back titles around Christmas, they fell away.

Van Dijk’s injury at Everton was a massive moment, but endless other players were also out for large periods, and Liverpool had to limp their way into the Champions League.

In fairness, third place was a good effort in the end, given the absentees, but it was hard to enjoy any of the action.

Six Anfield losses in a row in the league would never happen with supporters in the ground.

Best league win: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

9. Season 2022/23 – Legs go & lowest points total

League finish: 5th

Points: 67

Champions League: Last 16

FA Cup: 4th Round

League Cup: 4th Round

The 2020/21 season has obvious reasons for being depressing, it was the most soul-destroying of Klopp’s tenure at Liverpool.

After the joys of 2021/22 and so nearly winning the quadruple, more brilliance was expected in the following campaign.

Instead, it quickly became apparent that Liverpool’s legs had gone, not least in midfield, where Fabinho and Jordan Henderson toiled.

There were so many humbling defeats, including at Brighton and Wolves, and fifth place was all the Reds deserved as Klopp got his lowest total of 67 points for a full season.

There was still time to beat Man United in a 7-0 humiliation, though.

Best league win: Liverpool 7-0 Man United

