Ryan Gravenberch has returned to the Netherlands fold after a season in exile, with the Liverpool midfielder now explaining the decision that saw him dropped.

Gravenberch was named in Ronald Koeman’s provisional squad for Euro 2024 and, after injury ruled Marten de Roon out of the tournament, is expected to head to Germany with the final group.

If so, it would cap an impressive turnaround after having spent the entire season out of consideration after rejecting a call-up to the Netherlands U21s in September.

That call-up came just days after Gravenberch completed his switch from Bayern Munich to Liverpool, with his focus instead being on settling at a new club.

It was not taken kindly, but after Nigel de Jong – technical director for the Dutch FA – visited the AXA Training Centre in November, Koeman deemed the matter “over.”

With the dust settled, Gravenberch has now explained his stance in an interview with Algemeen Dagblad.

“At that moment I thought it was necessary,” he said, having already wasted a season at Bayern and with no room for error upon joining Liverpool.

“I had a conversation with Ronald Koeman and I think it is closed.

“It will no longer play a role, otherwise the national coach will not call me for this internship, I think.”

Gravenberch’s involvement comes after campaign in which he played 38 times for Liverpool, though with only 21 as a starter and 12 of those in the Premier League.

The expectation would be that, if called up, he would join as a squad player rather than a first-choice starter, but with De Roon’s injury and concerns over Frenkie de Jong’s fitness, nothing can be ruled out.

“It is surprising that I am here, in the sense that I haven’t been here for a long time,” Gravenberch added.

“But I always had the feeling that they had me in their sights. The national coach also came to Liverpool once.

“Marten is injured and that is first of all very annoying for him. But it does increase my chances of going to Germany. There is now an extra spot available in midfield.”

Koeman’s squad will be announced at around 2pm on Wednesday, with the manager then holding a press conference to explain his decisions.

The initial 30-man group has already dropped to 29 with De Roon’s withdrawal, but three more will need to be cut, with a goalkeeper, a midfielder and an attacker likely left out.

Netherlands will face Canada (June 6) and Iceland (June 10) in two warmup friendlies before taking on Poland, France and Austria in Group D of the Euros.