Silverware, debuts and conceding first – Liverpool’s surprising season in numbers

Liverpool’s injury luck did not improve throughout 2023/24, nor did their ability to stop conceding first, but season 2023/24 still had plenty of highs.

Silverware, what ifs and an emotional rollercoaster, all ways we could describe the season that has just gone.

Liverpool came so close to having a real go at the title but fell a few hurdles before the last, with the golden exit for Jurgen Klopp not to be, despite how much we all wanted it.

It was another campaign of highs, lows and surprises – the academy shone and few saw Klopp’s news coming. But what does 2023/24 look like in numbers? Well, let’s take a look!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

58

Games played across four competitions, six more than the previous campaign.

142

The total goals scored in all competitions, the second-highest tally across a season in Liverpool history.

1

Silverware added to the cabinet.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates with the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Plus 15

The points swing between the 2022/23 season and this one. In 2023/24, the Reds finished on 82 points.

4,072

The most minutes played by a Red: Virgil van Dijk.

22

Number of players who missed a game due to injury – our luck didn’t improve!

362

The number of total games combined missed by those injured players.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 17, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota is treated for an injury during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

35

Players Klopp used throughout the campaign.

39

The total goal contributions from Mohamed Salah this season – 25 goals and 14 assists.

12

The number of debutants: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Quansah, Gravenberch, Chambers, McConnell, Scanlon, Danns, Nyoni, Koumas and Musialowski.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni celebrate with the trophy after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

44

The number of goal contributions by substitutes.

76 to 90 minutes

The time period when Liverpool scored the most goals: 40.

23

Amount of times the Reds conceded the first goal, which accounts for 39.6 percent of the games.

5

Number of red cards shown to one of our players – we have some mind-boggling officiating to thank!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota is shown a red card and sent off by referee Simon Hooper during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

19

Different goalscorers across all competitions: Salah, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Van Dijk, Graveberch, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Endo, Danns, Koumas, Clark, Bradley

11

Longest unbeaten run, from the draw against Man United to the 4-1 win vs. Chelsea.

41

The most consecutive appearances: Cody Gakpo.

16 years, 8 months and 8 days

The age of Liverpool’s youngest debutant this season: Trey Nyoni vs. Southampton.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold (C) and captain Virgil van Dijk (R) after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

26

The number of players to be shown at least one yellow card. Wataru Endo (12) finished with the most.

3,146

Days with Klopp as our manager from start to finish.

86

Days until a new league era starts under Arne Slot.

