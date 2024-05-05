★ PREMIUM
Liverpool FC News  

Virgil van Dijk IN! Early team news for Liverpool vs. Tottenham as squad spotted

Virgil van Dijk appears to have shaken off the fitness concerns that made him a doubt for Sunday’s clash with Tottenham, travelling with the Liverpool squad.

The Reds, as usual, stayed at the Titanic Hotel in the city on Saturday night, and the following morning brought a customary walk around the area.

Van Dijk was among those to join the squad, suggesting that the captain will be available for selection in the 4.30pm kickoff against Tottenham.

The Dutchman strolled back to the hotel along with Joe Gomez and countrymen Cody Gakpo and John Achterberg, with a strong group in tow.

Alisson was pictured leading the group and Conor Bradley has made the squad after returning to training in the week, while Stefan Bajcetic also travelled as part of the matchday group.

Mohamed Salah was all smiles as he walked alongside Alexis Mac Allister, with the expectation being that Liverpool’s leading goalscorer will return to the starting lineup.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's substitutes Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas and Dominik Szoboszlai walk across the pitch before the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. Liverpool won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He is likely to do so alongside Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, though Gakpo is another option having impressed to a degree in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp could make a number of changes from the side that drew 2-2 at West Ham last time out, with Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones also possibly coming back in.

Whether Van Dijk is fit to start or not remains to be seen, with Jarell Quansah likely to partner Konate at the back if not.

Liverpool squad spotted pre-Tottenham

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 2, 2024: Liverpool's Joe Gomez, captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo arrive before during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo

* Unclear on Kostas Tsimikas.

