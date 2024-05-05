Virgil van Dijk appears to have shaken off the fitness concerns that made him a doubt for Sunday’s clash with Tottenham, travelling with the Liverpool squad.

The Reds, as usual, stayed at the Titanic Hotel in the city on Saturday night, and the following morning brought a customary walk around the area.

Van Dijk was among those to join the squad, suggesting that the captain will be available for selection in the 4.30pm kickoff against Tottenham.

The Dutchman strolled back to the hotel along with Joe Gomez and countrymen Cody Gakpo and John Achterberg, with a strong group in tow.

Salah defo looks like a man who’s starting today ? pic.twitter.com/GE51Fne8G7 — Kenny (@KopAce74) May 5, 2024

Alisson was pictured leading the group and Conor Bradley has made the squad after returning to training in the week, while Stefan Bajcetic also travelled as part of the matchday group.

Mohamed Salah was all smiles as he walked alongside Alexis Mac Allister, with the expectation being that Liverpool’s leading goalscorer will return to the starting lineup.

He is likely to do so alongside Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, though Gakpo is another option having impressed to a degree in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp could make a number of changes from the side that drew 2-2 at West Ham last time out, with Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones also possibly coming back in.

Whether Van Dijk is fit to start or not remains to be seen, with Jarell Quansah likely to partner Konate at the back if not.

Liverpool squad spotted pre-Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo

* Unclear on Kostas Tsimikas.