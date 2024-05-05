The penultimate home game of the season is upon us, with Tottenham the visitors on Sunday afternoon. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Liverpool have officially clinched a top-four spot, meaning there is little to fight for in their remaining three games as Arsenal and Man City have been left to battle for the title.

Nevertheless, there is a strong desire to see this team bow out on a positive note and give Jurgen Klopp a sendoff he is deserving off.

Spurs arrive off the back of three league defeats in succession, while Klopp’s men have picked up just four points from their last possible 12. Time for another win, Reds. Please!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on the Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the remainder of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.