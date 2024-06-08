With so much change happening at Liverpool over the summer, supporters have plenty of questions going into the new season.

Arne Slot is yet to make an appearance, concrete transfer links are scarce and there are three significant contracts still to be renewed.

Ahead of an intriguing summer, we tried our best to answer eight key questions Liverpool supporters are asking…

When will we hear from Slot?

Given Slot has officially been Liverpool head coach since June 1, the club’s near-radio silence since the end of the season has puzzled some supporters.

Those fans will be waiting a little while longer, with Slot reportedly not likely to speak on the club’s channels until the team returns for pre-season in early July.

This doesn’t mean he won’t be working, however. It just means that much of the club’s media department have been on holiday and there isn’t an urgent need for an interview to be released.

What about Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold’s contracts?

Again, like the above answer, fans will be waiting longer than anticipated for this.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk both in with a chance of winning Euro 2024, it is hard to see any contract negotiations taking place while they are in Germany.

It will likely be at least July before there is movement on the players’ deals, which both expire in 2025. Mo Salah‘s contract also expires at the end of next season.

What does the future hold for Trent?

It sounds silly, but watching Alexander-Arnold enjoying himself with Jude Bellingham never fails to instigate an anxious stirring in the stomach.

After playing in midfield for Gareth Southgate, he could come back to Liverpool feeling he deserves a chance to shine in that position.

Whether that will be possible likely comes down to the system Slot chooses to deploy and, as of yet, we don’t know whether he will stick with Jurgen Klopp‘s 4-3-3 or move to a 4-2-3-1.

Either way, one of the Dutchman’s most important jobs will be to ensure he is satisfying Alexander-Arnold’s ambitions as a player.

With his contract expiring in 2025, Alexander-Arnold may be demanding certain assurances about his position before signing on the dotted line.

Who could leave the club?

Along with Joel Matip and Thiago, more players are set to leave Liverpool this summer.

This includes Sepp van den Berg, who has already spoken of his desire to move on permanently.

Adrian has also expressed a desire to leave and will reportedly reject a new contract offer.

Another goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, could also be heading for the exit door having made clear his intentions to become a No. 1.

While Liverpool would like to keep him, they could let him leave if they receive a suitable offer. This Is Anfield understands this would be far in excess of £20 million.

Further down the ranks, Nat Phillips is expected to depart while Kostas Tsimikas could also be up for sale.

Among the notable youngsters to have been released are Mateusz Musialowski, who made a brief substitute appearance this season, Adam Lewis and Melkamu Frauendorf.

In the loan department, Hull are known to be interested in James McConnell and Derby in Bobby Clark.

The likes of Rhys Williams, Owen Beck, Billy Koumetio and James Norris could all be moving on also, whether that be on loan or permanently.

Can we expect new signings?

As with any new manager, we can expect a couple of new faces to come through the door with him.

However, don’t be expecting a squad overhaul. One of the reasons Slot appealed to Liverpool was the fact he will hopefully work effectively with the squad already in place.

So far this summer, there haven’t really been any concrete links to new players.

We do know, though, that sporting director Richard Hughes will be looking for options in defence, as well as scouting attackers – a number of right wingers have been linked.

In addition, should Kelleher leave, they will almost certainly recruit another ‘keeper to play back-up to Alisson.

Where does Nunez fit in?

Fans were rapidly losing patience with Nunez during the run-in and, had Klopp stayed, it might have been the end for Liverpool’s Uruguayan.

The arrival of Slot, though, has given Nunez a last lifeline with the Dutchman reportedly seeing him as “critical” to his plans.

Whether that truly is the case remains to be seen, but should Nunez perform well at the Copa America, he could return to Liverpool once again surrounded by a positive mood.

A slow start to the campaign, though, and he could be shown the door by Christmas. It is a vital few months for the eclectic No. 9.

Who is playing international football?

A big summer of international football is upon us with Euro 2024 and the Copa America taking centre stage.

Liverpool will have 10 players at the European Championships in Germany and four at Copa America in the USA.

At Euro 2024: Andy Robertson (Scotland); Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez (England); Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary); Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands); Ibrahima Konate (France); Diogo Jota (Portugal); Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic)

At Copa America: Darwin Nunez (Uruguay); Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina); Luis Diaz (Colombia); Alisson (Brazil)

When does pre-season start?

As it stands, the first chance to see Slot in the dugout will be when Liverpool play Real Betis, in Pittsburgh, USA, on July 27 at 12.30am (BST).

The following scheduled pre-season games are against Arsenal and Man United, in the early hours of August 1 and August 4 respectively.

There does, though, exist the possibility that more matches will be planned, with Slot needing to see as much of his players as possible before their first competitive game.