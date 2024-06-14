★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

A Liverpool supporter’s guide to Euro 2024 – 10 players, 7 teams, 3 captains

With plenty of Liverpool influence at Euro 2024 in Germany, we preview the international tournament through a pair of red-tinted glasses.

There will be 10 Liverpool players at Euro 2024, spread across seven different teams with three captaining their nations this summer.

Between BBC and ITV, every game will be live on UK terrestrial television as well on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

We’ll be keeping you updated with every story relating to Liverpool’s players in Germany, and explaining how their activities could affect the Reds’ pre-season.

 

Who is going?

Trent Alexander-Arnold was on target in England’s win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will represent England, with the former currently one of Gareth Southgate’s preferred options in midfield.

Should he be fit enough, Andy Robertson will lead Scotland out for a second successive European Championships, and will have the continent’s eyes on him when he faces Germany in the opening match of the tournament.

Dominik Szoboszlai will also skipper his country and is set to face Scotland in Hungary’s final, potentially pivotal group game.

Virgil van Dijk is the captain of a Netherlands team that also features Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch. They will come up against Ibrahima Konate as he plays for France in Group D.

In Group F, Diogo Jota will line up for Roberto Martinez’s Portugal outfit, while Vitezslav Jaros acts as a back-up goalkeeper for the Czech Republic.

 

Key dates to note

2M13X9T Al Daayen, Qatar. 09th Dec, 2022. AL DAAYEN - Cody Gakpo of Holland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STEEN netherlands out - belgium out Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News

The first match of the tournament sees Robertson’s Scotland take on Germany at the Allianz Arena, on June 14 at 8pm (BST).

Liverpool’s left-back will then come up against Szoboszlai’s Hungary in the last round of group matches, on June 23 at 8pm.

The Netherlands’ toughest group fixture should be on June 21 at 8pm, when they come up against a France team that will likely feature Konate.

Portugal and Jota’s trickiest group match is arguably their opening clash against the Czech Republic, on June 18 at 8pm.

MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Diogo Jota of Portugal holds off Matthias Ginter of Germany during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between Portugal and Germany at Football Arena Munich on June 19, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

He is unlikely to have a chance to score past Jaros, though, who won’t play unless the first-choice goalkeeper gets injured.

With the final played on July 14 at 8pm, here are the dates for the knockout stages:

Round of 16: June 29 – July 2
Quarter-finals: July 5-6
Semi-finals: July 9-10
Final: July 14, 8pm

 

Scotland – Andy Robertson

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Tuesday, September 12, 2023: Scotland's Andy Robertson during an International Friendly match between Scotland and England at Hampden Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Group A fixtures

Germany – June 14, 8pm – ITV1
Switzerland – June 19, 8pm – BBC One
Hungary – June 23, 8pm – BBC One

 

Hungary – Dominik Szoboszlai

2PHC77K Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai reacts during the Euro 2024 group G qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Bulgaria at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Group A fixtures

Switzerland – June 15, 2pm – ITV1
Germany – June 19, 5pm – BBC One
Scotland – June 23, 8pm – BBC One

 

England – Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mike Egerton/PA)

Group C fixtures

Serbia – June 16, 8pm – BBC One
Denmark – June 20, 5pm – BBC One
Slovenia – June 25, 8pm – ITV1

 

Netherlands – Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo & Ryan Gravenberch

Cody Gakpo of Holland, Virgil van Dijk of Holland celebrate the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STONE Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News

Group D fixtures

Poland – June 16, 2pm – BBC One
France – June 21, 8pm – BBC One
Austria – June 25, 5pm – BBC Two

 

France – Ibrahima Konate

DOHA, QATAR - Wednesday, November 30, 2022: France's Ibrahima Konaté during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Group D fixtures

Austria – June 17, 8pm – ITV1
Netherlands – June 21, 8pm – BBC One
Poland – June 25, 5pm – BBC One

 

Czech Republic – Vitezslav Jaros

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 8, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Group F fixtures

Portugal – June 18, 8pm – BBC One
Georgia – June 22, 2pm – BBC One
Turkiye – June 26, 8pm – ITVX

 

Portugal – Diogo Jota

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JUNE 27: Diogo Jota of Portugal battles for possession with Thomas Meunier of Belgium during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at Estadio La Cartuja on June 27, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA)

Group F fixtures

Czech Republic – June 18, 8pm – BBC One
Turkiye – June 22, 5pm – ITV1
Georgia – June 26, 8pm – ITVX

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024