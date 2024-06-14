With plenty of Liverpool influence at Euro 2024 in Germany, we preview the international tournament through a pair of red-tinted glasses.

There will be 10 Liverpool players at Euro 2024, spread across seven different teams with three captaining their nations this summer.

Between BBC and ITV, every game will be live on UK terrestrial television as well on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

We’ll be keeping you updated with every story relating to Liverpool’s players in Germany, and explaining how their activities could affect the Reds’ pre-season.

Who is going?

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will represent England, with the former currently one of Gareth Southgate’s preferred options in midfield.

Should he be fit enough, Andy Robertson will lead Scotland out for a second successive European Championships, and will have the continent’s eyes on him when he faces Germany in the opening match of the tournament.

Dominik Szoboszlai will also skipper his country and is set to face Scotland in Hungary’s final, potentially pivotal group game.

Virgil van Dijk is the captain of a Netherlands team that also features Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch. They will come up against Ibrahima Konate as he plays for France in Group D.

In Group F, Diogo Jota will line up for Roberto Martinez’s Portugal outfit, while Vitezslav Jaros acts as a back-up goalkeeper for the Czech Republic.

Key dates to note

The first match of the tournament sees Robertson’s Scotland take on Germany at the Allianz Arena, on June 14 at 8pm (BST).

Liverpool’s left-back will then come up against Szoboszlai’s Hungary in the last round of group matches, on June 23 at 8pm.

The Netherlands’ toughest group fixture should be on June 21 at 8pm, when they come up against a France team that will likely feature Konate.

Portugal and Jota’s trickiest group match is arguably their opening clash against the Czech Republic, on June 18 at 8pm.

He is unlikely to have a chance to score past Jaros, though, who won’t play unless the first-choice goalkeeper gets injured.

With the final played on July 14 at 8pm, here are the dates for the knockout stages:

Round of 16: June 29 – July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14, 8pm

Scotland – Andy Robertson

Group A fixtures

Germany – June 14, 8pm – ITV1

Switzerland – June 19, 8pm – BBC One

Hungary – June 23, 8pm – BBC One

Hungary – Dominik Szoboszlai

Group A fixtures

Switzerland – June 15, 2pm – ITV1

Germany – June 19, 5pm – BBC One

Scotland – June 23, 8pm – BBC One

England – Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joe Gomez

Group C fixtures

Serbia – June 16, 8pm – BBC One

Denmark – June 20, 5pm – BBC One

Slovenia – June 25, 8pm – ITV1

Netherlands – Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo & Ryan Gravenberch

Group D fixtures

Poland – June 16, 2pm – BBC One

France – June 21, 8pm – BBC One

Austria – June 25, 5pm – BBC Two

France – Ibrahima Konate

Group D fixtures

Austria – June 17, 8pm – ITV1

Netherlands – June 21, 8pm – BBC One

Poland – June 25, 5pm – BBC One

Czech Republic – Vitezslav Jaros

Group F fixtures

Portugal – June 18, 8pm – BBC One

Georgia – June 22, 2pm – BBC One

Turkiye – June 26, 8pm – ITVX

Portugal – Diogo Jota

Group F fixtures

Czech Republic – June 18, 8pm – BBC One

Turkiye – June 22, 5pm – ITV1

Georgia – June 26, 8pm – ITVX