Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed from the bench for England, in a 1-0 defeat to Iceland, and Andy Robertson set a new record as Scotland captain.

With Euro 2024 drawing ever closer, England and Scotland suffered slight setbacks in their tournament preparations, though their Liverpool players enjoyed individually succesful evenings.

At Hampden Park, Robertson set a new record for most appearances as Scotland captain, playing his 49th game wearing the armband.

He beat the previous record holder George Young as his team surrendered a two-goal lead to Finland.

While he will have been disappointed to only draw the match, the skipper put in a good performance, setting up both of his team’s goals.

The first was an own goal from Arttu Hoskonen, who turned into his own net when trying to block the Liverpool left-back’s cross.

The second was more conventional, with Lawrence Shankland heading home from another Robertson cross into the penalty area.

Steve Clarke’s side dropped off towards the end of the game and conceded twice in the last 20 minutes to draw the match.

The next time they step onto the pitch will be to play the first game of Euro 2024, against hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena, on June 14.

Trent Alexander-Arnold at it again

After scoring in England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina, Alexander-Arnold started Friday night’s match at Wembley on the bench.

Instead, Gareth Southgate opted to play Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice in midfield, with Kyle Walker at right-back.

With the team struggling to create, though, the manager turned to the Liverpool man in the second half, bringing Alexander-Arnold on in the 64th minute.

He immediately made an impact as an advanced right-back, creating three chances and producing two accurate crosses – more than anyone else in an England shirt on both fronts.

The 25-year-old nearly scored an injury-time equaliser, but saw his shot-cum-cross drilled just wide of the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

Joe Gomez also played, coming on at left-back, meaning England had Liverpool players on both sides of the pitch for the last 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, Jarell Quansah, who isn’t in the final 26-man squad for the Euros, remained an unused substitute.

Their next match will be on June 16, against Serbia at Schalke’s stadium in Gelsenkirchen. The two following group games are against Denmark and Slovenia.