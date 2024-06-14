Ahead of Euro 2024, Liverpool and Scotland’s Andy Robertson updated us on an ankle injury and revealed a text message sent by Jurgen Klopp.

Robertson goes into the European Championships as captain of a Scotland team who play hosts Germany in their first match.

He should walk out at the Allianz Arena for the tournament opener having overcome a difficult journey to get there, with injury plaguing the last year of his career.

“[I am] physically good, mentally good, looking forward to what’s ahead,” Robertson said.

“I had an ankle injury from March and I’ve kind of been nursing it a little bit from then on, but it feels good. It’s in a good place now, we just didn’t want to aggravate it any more.

“We were pretty relaxed about the whole situation. Maybe some others weren’t, probably particularly my family before I could phone them.

“But I’m all good to go. Mentally, physically we’re all ready and come kick-off we’ll be 100 percent.”

That ankle injury kept Robertson from playing consistently for Liverpool during the run-in, but the bigger injury of the season came earlier on.

When playing against Spain in October 2023, Robertson was forced off with a shoulder injury that required surgery and kept him out until the end of January 2024.

Thankfully for Scotland, he is able to play at the Euros, but his time with the squad so far hasn’t been completely smooth.

On Monday, he limped out of Scotland training before assistant manager John Carver reassured fans that it was simply “precautionary.”

All that being said, he should lead out his team on Friday night as the starting left-back against Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany side.

Robertson added: “We know what’s at stake. We’ve got a lot of incentive to do well but one is becoming that legendary squad, that has to drive us forward.

“We’ve got a lot of motivation but that one for me is driving us forward. You never know what can happen in the knockout stages but we have to get there first.”

A message from Jurgen Klopp

Last week, the Liverpool full-back set a new Scotland men’s team record when he captained the side for the 49th time.

Klopp took note of the achievement and Robertson revealed his former boss texted him a congratulatory message. The Scot added: “It’ll be interesting to see who he supports tomorrow (Germany vs. Scotland).

“There’s only one answer for that – but I don’t need any advice from him. Hopefully he can enjoy the game but not too much!”

After playing Germany, Robertson will face Switzerland and Hungary to complete their group matches.