Anthony Gordon to Liverpool is not a transfer many expected and still seems unlikely to happen, but the Reds’ interest in the former Everton attacker is long-standing.

The 23-year-old was thrust into the spotlight on Saturday when reports emerged over a possible transfer to Anfield, which was rejected by the club – at least for now.

Liverpool are said to have “floated the idea” to sign Gordon as Newcastle fight to comply with the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) before the June 30 deadline.

This is the Reds’ side of the story, while Newcastle‘s appears to have been reported by the Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope and Simon Jones, who claim “there is a chance talks could be revived over the weekend.”

Newcastle are increasingly seeing their negotiating power diminish as they draw closer to Sunday’s deadline, and Liverpool’s long-term interest in Gordon could yet see them return to the table.

Long-term admirers…

These lines on Gordon come after increased talk across social media of Liverpool’s interest in the 23-year-old, who journalist David Ornstein acknowledged in May was a player the Reds “really like.”

His potential transfer fee is what was initially deemed as a road block to pushing for his signature.

Lynch also noted that the Reds are “long-term admirers” of the attacker, who was named Newcastle‘s player of the season last season after 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances.

As a young, exciting forward with vast club and international experience, it is not surprising that Liverpool would hold interest in Gordon, who would also be a valuable ‘homegrown’ talent.

He earned more penalties (six) than any other Premier League player last season and created the ninth-most big chances (16) – a top 10 he shares with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His diving antics have become less frequent but that is one part of his game that gets under the skin of supporters, but would that change if he was in your team’s kit?

While Arne Slot‘s side is not short on options on the left flank, links to Gordon come amid rumours of an exit for Luis Diaz this summer, who has courted the interest of Barcelona and PSG.

Perhaps one domino needs to fall before the next or it could be that Liverpool are eager to make Newcastle sweat, either way, their interest for the Scouser has long been genuine.

He’s a former Red – and boyhood fan

Despite previously playing for Everton, that would not deter Liverpool or the player as he was actually part of the club’s academy before moving across Stanley Park in 2012.

Gordon was released by the Reds at the age of 11 and remained at Goodison Park until 2023 when he transferred to Newcastle in a deal worth £45 million.

He’s also said to have been a boyhood Liverpool supporter.

The Scouser told Gary Neville on The Overlap earlier this year that his hero growing up was Steven Gerrard, explaining: “Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was an unbelievable player.”

Not a bad player to look up to!

Talking to SPORTbible about being released, Gordon admitted: “It was tough to deal with at the time but I think it’s character building.

“At the time I was really disappointed but it massively helped me as a kid going into the Everton group and still helps me to this day I think.

“I was probably a bit emotional and it knocked my confidence. My family were really important for me growing up but I was quite strong-minded. I just continued to play and show my ability. Then Everton came.”