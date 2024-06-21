Arne Slot has explained why he will rarely enter the players’ changing room at the AXA Training Centre, as he made his way around Liverpool’s training ground.

Slot has officially moved into his office at the AXA and will start work with his players at the beginning of July, when pre-season kicks off.

Before then, though, the new head coach will be busy planning for his first campaign in charge, working closely with both his coaching staff and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Hughes’ appointment is designed to take the load off Slot, who was deliberately hired as a head coach rather than a manager, with his primary focus being on the pitch.

But the Dutchman is also eager to give the players their space, as he told the club’s media team during a walk through the AXA Training Centre.

“Me being in here, you wouldn’t see that that much,” Slot explained as he took in the changing room facilities.

“Maybe not at all is a bit too much, maybe to call someone and say ‘could you come up with me’.

“But after the session they should talk about us, me, in here, with all the freedom they have, instead of being afraid that I constantly walk around.”

That separation will be nothing new to the players, with Jurgen Klopp taking a similar approach, trusting his leadership group to fulfil their roles off the training pitch.

Most recently that has included captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold and senior figures Andy Robertson, Alisson and Mohamed Salah.

It is likely to remain that way following Slot’s arrival, with the 45-year-old looking forward to getting to know his squad as people as much as players.

“[I’m] really excited, of course,” he said.

“I think it’s always a nice thing to work with players, with people, that’s the nicest thing in your job, I would say.

“So not only with the players, but also with the staff members.

“I think that keeps you young and also gives you energy – apart from the games, which are really special, of course, as well.”