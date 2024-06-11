As Bayern Munich push for a leading centre-back signing this summer, movements in the market could present an opportunity for Liverpool.

With it still early in the summer – the window being yet to even open in England – there has been little in the way of transfer activity so far across Europe.

Kylian Mbappe’s switch to Real Madrid is undoubtedly the most high profile, with French defender Jeanuel Belocian’s move from Rennes to Bayer Leverkusen otherwise the most costly.

But movement can be expected soon, with Bayern among those pushing for deals that could kick off a merry-go-round of transfers.

The Bundesliga club, who fell short of the title and finished third last season, are looking to sign a new centre-back, with Sky Germany reporting their pursuit of Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

Sky Germany reporting there's an agreement between Bayern Munich and Jonathan Tah for the defender to join from Bayer Leverkusen ?? Negotiations between the clubs expect to start soon with Chelsea defender Levi Colwill an alternative if a move for Tah doesn't work out. pic.twitter.com/P2MTirVxJ1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2024

Journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Tah has reached a “total agreement” with Bayern, with the player informing Leverkusen of his desire to leave.

However, if a deal cannot be brokered, it is explained that Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill is the “top alternative” – and it is even “not excluded” that they could try for both.

That is interesting from a Liverpool perspective, given there is ongoing interest in Colwill and a centre-back signing is also likely at Anfield.

New links with Colwill emerged at the end of May, with the Mail‘s Chelsea reporter Kieran Gill acknowledging that Liverpool “like” the 21-year-old.

It was explained that the club, who are preparing for life with a new head coach in Arne Slot, are “chasing a versatile left-footed defender.”

But the suggestion was that Chelsea are eager for Colwill to stay, having convinced him to sign a contract up to 2029 last summer, with an option to extend that by a further year.

However, that the England international continues to be linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge does suggest that there is a willingness in his camp to secure a transfer.

This certainly seems to be the case when it comes to Bayern’s centre-back search, with contact likely already made with agents and intermediaries to gauge interest – including, almost certainly, Colwill’s.

Whether Liverpool would muscle into the situation remains to be seen, but it is clear that there is not only long-standing interest in Colwill, but also that he would be an ideal fit.

Versatile, experienced and eligible as homegrown, the boyhood Liverpool supporter could comfortably slot into the left-sided centre-back position – while also available as a left-back.

Any deal would be expensive, of course, but Chelsea may be required to favour deals for their academy players to fall into the Premier League‘s spending limits.