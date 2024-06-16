Cody Gakpo scored and excited on the left wing for the Netherlands, as Virgil van Dijk‘s team beat Poland 2-1 at Euro 2024.

Manager Ronald Koeman chose to play two of Liverpool three players in the Netherlands squad, predictably leaving Ryan Gravenberch on the bench.

Slightly surprisingly, Van Dijk was partnered by Stefan de Vrij who beat out competition from Matthijs de Ligt and Tottenham‘s Micky van de Ven to start.

To the centre-halves’ right, Denzel Dumfries started instead of Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

You need a bit of luck sometimes… Cody Gakpo in the right place at the right time for the Netherlands. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #POLNED pic.twitter.com/WFHZtaq914 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2024

The biggest threat from the Netherlands came through Liverpool’s Gakpo, who caused constant problems down the left, often creating chances for Memphis Depay.

Gakpo went close early on when he drilled a shot towards the near post. He had a great opportunity later in the half, too, when he skied over from little more than six yards out.

It was actually underdogs Poland who took the lead, however, thanks to Adam Buksa’s header from a Piotr Zielinski inswinging corner.

Van Dijk almost responded from a corner immediately, but his sweetly struck volley was angled too closely to the goalkeeper.

The Netherlands’ work paid off, though, in the 29th minute when Gakpo’s long-range shot took a wicked deflection to beat Poland’s goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny.

With the scoreline still at 1-1, Koeman threw more Red influence into the mix, bringing on Gini Wijnaldum for yellow card-burdened Joey Veerman in the 62nd minute.

18 minutes later, Gakpo and Depay were replaced by Wout Weghorst and the Liverpool-linked Bayer Leverkusen winger, Jeremie Frimpong.

It didn’t take long for tournament specialist Weghorst to make an impact, scoring his team’s second just two minutes after entering the pitch.

With Gakpo performing excellently on the left during the first half, Liverpool supporters were excited about what next season could bring.

Gakpo just so clearly a left winger it really is bizarre he's barely played there for us. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) June 16, 2024

Gakpo and international tournaments. I don’t know what it is but he loves it. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) June 16, 2024

Look at how good Gakpo looks playing off the left It’s almost as if you play a player into their natural position and they perform wonders He’ll smash it for us next season — Tom Little (@TomL1ttle_) June 16, 2024

Gakpo has been absolutely brilliant on the left! What a deserved goal. — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) June 16, 2024

Cody Gakpo as a left forward is the way to go #euro2024 #LFC — Charlotte Coates (@CACoates96) June 16, 2024

Just look how comfortable Gakpo looks on the left. Everything he does is second nature – just play him to his strengths and everything will follow — GakpoFC (@GakpoFC) June 16, 2024

Impressive half from Gakpo, even though he should have scored a second, & more evidence of probably his best position, on the left of the attack. Netherlands the better side, but wasteful with the chances their good build-up has created. Another open contest. #POLNED #Euro2024 — Rob Greenwood (@robgreenwood1) June 16, 2024

Up next for Van Dijk and co. is a tough match against France at RB Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena. There, they will come up against Ibrahima Konate if he is selected to start.

That match kicks off at 8pm (BST) on June 21.