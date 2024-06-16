★ PREMIUM
Cody Gakpo of Holland, Virgil van Dijk of Holland celebrate the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STONE Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Cody Gakpo excels in true position as he scores in Netherlands Euros comeback

Cody Gakpo scored and excited on the left wing for the Netherlands, as Virgil van Dijk‘s team beat Poland 2-1 at Euro 2024.

Manager Ronald Koeman chose to play two of Liverpool three players in the Netherlands squad, predictably leaving Ryan Gravenberch on the bench.

Slightly surprisingly, Van Dijk was partnered by Stefan de Vrij who beat out competition from Matthijs de Ligt and Tottenham‘s Micky van de Ven to start.

To the centre-halves’ right, Denzel Dumfries started instead of Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

The biggest threat from the Netherlands came through Liverpool’s Gakpo, who caused constant problems down the left, often creating chances for Memphis Depay.

Gakpo went close early on when he drilled a shot towards the near post. He had a great opportunity later in the half, too, when he skied over from little more than six yards out.

It was actually underdogs Poland who took the lead, however, thanks to Adam Buksa’s header from a Piotr Zielinski inswinging corner.

Van Dijk almost responded from a corner immediately, but his sweetly struck volley was angled too closely to the goalkeeper.

The Netherlands’ work paid off, though, in the 29th minute when Gakpo’s long-range shot took a wicked deflection to beat Poland’s goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny.

With the scoreline still at 1-1, Koeman threw more Red influence into the mix, bringing on Gini Wijnaldum for yellow card-burdened Joey Veerman in the 62nd minute.

18 minutes later, Gakpo and Depay were replaced by Wout Weghorst and the Liverpool-linked Bayer Leverkusen winger, Jeremie Frimpong.

It didn’t take long for tournament specialist Weghorst to make an impact, scoring his team’s second just two minutes after entering the pitch.

With Gakpo performing excellently on the left during the first half, Liverpool supporters were excited about what next season could bring.

Up next for Van Dijk and co. is a tough match against France at RB Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena. There, they will come up against Ibrahima Konate if he is selected to start.

That match kicks off at 8pm (BST) on June 21.

