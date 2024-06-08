The 10 Liverpool players going to Euro 2024 have been confirmed, with at least eight in with a realistic chance of winning the tournament.

Liverpool will have 10 players represented at the Euros in Germany, with three of those captaining their nations this summer.

At the very least, there will be three games in the group stage with Liverpool players featuring in opposing squads.

And, with at least eight of the players going expecting to progress, there could be plenty of Red influence come the latter stages in July.

Here are the 10 Liverpool players confirmed to be going to Euro 2024:

Scotland – Robertson

Group A fixtures:

Germany – June 14, 8pm (BST)

Switzerland – June 19, 8pm

Hungary – June 23 8pm

Scotland captain Andy Robertson heads to Euro 2024 on the back of an impressive qualifying campaign for Steve Clarke’s team.

Ben Doak might have joined him in Germany, but the youngster was forced to pull out of the warm-up games due to injury.

In the last game of the group, he will face off against Hungary captain and Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai, in what will likely be the deciding fixture of the group.

Before then, though, he will lead his team out in the opening game of the tournament, against hosts Germany at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Hungary – Szoboszlai

Group A fixtures:

Switzerland – June 15, 2pm

Germany – June 19, 5pm

Scotland – June 23, 8pm

As well as clashes against Scotland and Germany, a tough match against Switzerland awaits Hungary.

If they want to progress to the knockout stages, you would think they need to avoid defeat at the very least in their opening match.

It will be interesting to see how Szoboszlai performs for his country, given his poor end to the campaign with Liverpool.

England – Alexander-Arnold & Gomez

Group C fixtures:

Serbia – June 16, 8pm

Denmark – June 20, 5pm

Slovenia – June 25, 8pm

With Curtis Jones now on holiday and Jarell Quansah left on standby, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are the only two Reds left in the England squad.

England are the favourites to win the tournament and, should they do it, Alexander-Arnold will have been crucial.

Gareth Southgate is deploying the Liverpool man as a midfielder and so far, he has impressed enough to be in most fans’ preferred starting lineup.

Gomez will feel he should be involved from the start, but he will likely only play as a substitute. His versatility was the main reason for being selected.

Netherlands – Van Dijk, Gakpo, Gravenberch

Group D fixtures:

Poland – June 16, 2pm

France – June 21, 8pm

Austria – June 25, 5pm

With Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and captain Virgil van Dijk all picked by Ronald Koeman to represent the Netherlands, there should be plenty of interest from Liverpool fans.

And it isn’t just current that trio who will be on show, of course, with Liverpool-linked Lutsharel Geertruida and Teun Koopmeiners also involved.

The former Red, Gini Winaldum, will also play a key part as the Netherlands look to win their first international tournament since the Euro 1988. That year, the competition was also hosted in Germany.

France – Konate

Group D fixtures:

Austria – June 17, 8pm

Netherlands – June 21, 8pm

Poland – June 25, 5pm

Along with England, France are the team being touted to win the Euros.

Playing with a back three, Didier Deschamps used Ibrahima Konate as the middle centre-back in their first friendly match.

The French have a group that they are expected to qualify from, but does include a difficult match against the Netherlands.

Czech Republic – Jaros

Group F fixtures:

Portugal – June 18, 8pm

Georgia – June 22, 2pm

Turkiye – June 26, 8pm

After receiving his first senior call-up to the Czech Republic squad in March, Vitezslav Jaros was awarded his debut in a friendly against Malta.

This comes following a brilliant few months on loan at Sturm Graz, where he won a league and cup double, toppling Red Bull Salzburg from their Austrian dominance.

Despite his impressive loan spell, Jaros isn’t expected to be first-choice at the Euros. That mantle will belong to Bayer Leverkusen’s Matej Kovar or Slavia Prague’s Jindrich Stanek.

Portugal – Jota

Group F fixtures:

Czech Republic – June 18, 8pm

Turkiye – June 22, 5pm

Georgia – June 26, 8pm

Diogo Jota may not start for Portugal given the fractured nature of his season at Anfield, but he will still play a key part in their campaign.

When fit, he often plays on the left for Roberto Martinez’s team. The Portuguese have arguably the easiest group of them all and will hopefully allow time for Jota to grow into the tournament.

Other key dates

Round of 16: June 29 – July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14, 8pm